I knew better than to take the dogs to the farm so soon after a spring thaw and a recent, heavy rain that left the whole area so muddy.
I knew better, but let them out to run on the farm anyway. What’s the worst that could happen? They’d get so muddy that I’d have to give them both a bath?
Turns out, the worst that can happen is that they get into the cow lot and out to the pasture and eat fresh cow pies. I wasn’t thinking about that when I let them out to run off their energy wild and free.
Anyone who has cows and dogs knows that dogs love them, even if they don’t really agree with them. Disgusting, I know, but it seems like a fact of life when you own dogs that they will eat something you really, really don’t want them eating.
The boxer especially paid the price for it. I think she must have had more than the little guy, who knows his limit on that kind of thing. What she considered such a treat quite obviously gave her gas and a bellyache, and she whined about it all day long the next day – not that she got a lot of sympathy from me. So on top of her smelling like a cow lot, I had to put up with that.
Sure, I tried to rub her belly and sneak her a pill for indigestion she wouldn’t take no matter how I tried to disguise it, but there is only so much relief I could offer her. I asked her if she learned her lesson, but I didn’t get a response.
The little guy, though not nearly in such dire straits, too suffered because he had practically rolled in it, and I refused to hold him or give him a bath until it at least dried out. Of course since it’s the weekend and I didn’t have a dog in my lap, he really wanted me to hold him.
I think I hurt his feelings when I told him no.
So even though I hadn’t planned on giving the Shih Tzu a bath yet because it wasn’t that long ago he had one, he got one anyway – much to his chagrin. For the Boxer, all I had to do was hose her off, which she really hates, but it’s effective.
Of course, I had quite a long talk with them about never letting this happen again, but I doubt it did any good.
