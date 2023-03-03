With the resurgence of vinyl albums over the last couple of years, my youngest son and my nephew have been in hot pursuit to collect all those memories from my years deejaying in the 1980s.
I admit that I’m a little jealous, but I’m not in a hurry to find a new turntable, either.
The first real record I owned, aside from children’s classics like Snoopy’s Christmas, which my parents had purchased, was a 45-record containing The Elton John Band’s, “Philadelphia Freedom” on one side and a live version of “I saw her standing there,” featuring John Lennon, on the B-side. I got it through a trade with a buddy for a Bic Papermate pen that had double hearts on the clip.
I was hooked.
In the ensuing years, besides stopping at area record shops with clever names like, “House of Sight and Sound” and “Touch, Feeling of Sound,” I joined Columbia House and BMG record clubs for a penny each and built an enviable collection that eventually grew to 600-plus albums. They were all stored in milk crates handed down by family and friends.
As a college freshman, I took my album collection to Fort Hays State, where I deejayed fraternity and sorority parties while working part-time at local bars. Eventually, all that music led to some radio work, although it was mostly restricted to voiceovers and commercials.
Seeing the excitement of my son and his cousin as they look for albums sparked some terrific memories when I did the same thing – often choosing between a lunch out against the newest Styx or Jackson Browne album.
And every once in a while, I still miss all those albums that traversed numerous apartment and house moves until I decided that CDs were a better option because they didn’t contain the clicks and white noise of their predecessors.
When I finally sold my album collection sometime in late 2004, I think I walked away with $50 – not a lot when one considered the original investments, which included several of those penny albums, but also my Bic 45-record and others I purchased at full price.
Today, I have 600-plus CDs tucked away in display cabinets. I no longer have my old combination Magnavox, Technics and Sony component stereo with the “rock and roll” speakers and instead rely on a DVD player and sound bar connected to a smart television.
Every once in a while, I transition one of my CDs to my son’s growing collection, but thanks to the resurrection of vinyl, he seems less excited. A few weeks ago, he even added a new turntable stereo that plays records, CDs, and cassette tapes – something else I still hold in my possession and play occasionally on an old boom box in the garage.
But every few days when he calls or texts about a new “find,” I can’t help but share some of the excitement of his hobby.
From his Jackson Browne, “Running on Empty” album to the Rolling Stones, “Emotional Rescue,” I recalled the excitement I had all those years ago when the next great album arrived in my mom and dad’s mailbox or was secured from a local record store.
My nephew sent a text message to me earlier today, as he listened to his “new” Little River Band greatest hits album.
It’s one of my favorites and I couldn’t help but share a few of my favorite song titles with him, which evolved into a conversation about how the band Foreigner has never put a bad song on one of their albums.
All this talk about records and living vicariously through someone else’s pursuit for musical nirvana has me thinking that I might just need to break out a few of my CD favorites this evening and crank them up on the home sound system.
Then, it will be just like old times when I wore long hair, stayed skinny because I had to choose between a new album or a meal out and I played all of my favorite music each night while at work.
The only thing missing will be the clicks and pops, although age has given me that sound in my knees…
* * *
Ken, who admits that almost his entire album collection has been replicated in CDs, can be reached at ken.knepper@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.