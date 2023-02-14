We can’t look back on The Dispatch’s history without looking back on The Times. So much in that weekly paper influenced what The Dispatch would become after the Valentine family established the Clay Center Publishing Company and bought the daily paper in 1941.
Roger Cunningham, the son of a minister, started The Localist in Clifton, moved the paper to Clay Center in 1879 with his father’s help and renamed it The Times. Given that he was one of at least six newspapers being published in Clay Center at that time and Cunningham didn’t know Clay Center as well as his competitors, the paper languished, changed hands and was eventually sold to D.A. “Del” Valentine in December of 1883.
In Clay Center’s early years, before the turn of the century, when it was still a frontier town, the town’s economy was quite fragile. Prosperous years would be followed by a year of recession or deep depression. Some years currency was so short that the county clerk authorized the use of rabbit scalps as currency.
The community and papers like The Times did everything they could to survive. One of my favorite stories is one about the paper accepting chickens, eggs and other such sundries as payment for a subscription. I’ve always wondered how many chickens it takes to buy a year’s subscription. I suppose it depends on the quality of the chickens.
In 1900 Del returned to Topeka to accept a job as clerk for the Kansas Supreme Court, where his father Daniel Valentine served as a justice. He left The Times in care of his younger brother Lou and eventually sold the paper to him in 1927, though he continued to write for the paper for many years.
At the turn of the century, The Times was just like any other newspaper in Clay Center – it covered local news and politics well and had a lively editorial page. The reason it outlasted the others was no doubt because they did it a little better than everyone else.
While Del was a maverick who came west to start a hotel and then turned to a newspaper when that didn’t work out, his brother Lou was the one who really made it work. Lou recognized the value of community journalism.
“He thought a newspaper should be the town’s booster, a wheel horse in the pull for a better community,” said Grace Martyn, Lou’s daughter who later became editor of The Times, in writing about her father.
Lou’s decision to add reports from the nearby rural areas as far away as Clifton, Leonardville and Randolph is what changed everything. We aren’t precisely certain when this happened, as the first rural reports weren’t very consistent week to week, but we think it happened sometime after the introduction of the automobile. Cars didn’t become mainstream in Clay Center until just before World War II, but still, the few people that had them carpooled and bused friends to town from the rural areas – and that is how this news got to town fast enough to get into the paper.
At the time, more people lived in the rural part of the county than in the towns, so adding the rural reports more than doubled The Times potential readership and set it apart from the other papers in the community.
Ned Valentine, Lou’s grandson, recalled that hiring Eve Standborn as society editor also made the paper a huge success. She wrote about the families in town and the obituaries, and also sold ads and subscriptions. She’d interview people who came to town once they got off the bus, asking them who they were, who they were in town to see and why they were here.
“They called her the Society editor, but what she wrote was gossip,” Ned said, adding that she had a very flowery way of writing. “It was always ‘Another pioneer woman departs through the valley of tears.’ No one ever just died.”
The Times never really saw hard times while Lou ran it – not even in the 1930s, when times were so hard that some employers paid their employees with script – a type of local currency that can be used only in town. Lou never had to pay his employees that way, something they were extremely grateful for, Ned said.
Lou is most remembered for his ‘About Town’ and ‘Something About Nothing’ columns that ran on the front page, which continued to run even after he retired. These whimsical columns were set up in bullets much like Argus Hamilton’s ‘After Words’ blurbs, except they were on things going around town, and Lou did this long before Hamilton’s syndicated column.
Although he tried to retire in 1937, Martyn said the war brought him back in to help, and when the Valentines acquired The Daily Dispatch in 1941, Lou continued to help his two kids meet the challenge of putting out two newspapers – though he was technically retired by then.
Like his brother, Lou became active in politics in his later years, serving both in the Kansas Legislature and in the US House of Representatives. He was appointed by Gov. Fred Hall to serve on the Kansas Board of Regents.
Switching to the offset press is what marked the end of Times, which published its last paper on April 27, 1972 after about 94 years in business. Martyn wrote in the final issues the cost of printing, the lack of advertising and dwindling circulation were the reasons for shuttering the paper. She said the decline of The Times started roughly 30 years prior, when they were limited to only selling the paper to subscribers outside of Clay Center.
Although the publication ceased to exist, Martyn continued to write for The Dispatch under the title of Times editor, including a column about the 1973 tornado that was printed in a special publication about the disaster that was called “The Indian was wrong.”
Ceasing publication of The Times allowed The Dispatch to take a giant step forward by switching to the off-set press, which allowed the paper to more easily print photos. While sacrificing the weekly so the daily could survive was no doubt difficult, that decision turned the daily into a powerhouse for the next 50 years.
To satisfy readers, The Dispatch moved the country reports from The Times into the daily paper. The descendants of those reports still make up about a fourth of each issue of today’s Dispatch, and they remain one of our most-read items. The Times’ tradition of covering rural neighbors and their high standard for local news remain an integral part of the paper.
Being a booster of the community is still something we strive for. That’s the legacy The Times has left us with.
