Lou Valentine

We can’t look back on The Dispatch’s history without looking back on The Times. So much in that weekly paper influenced what The Dispatch would become after the Valentine family established the Clay Center Publishing Company and bought the daily paper in 1941.

Roger Cunningham, the son of a minister, started The Localist in Clifton, moved the paper to Clay Center in 1879 with his father’s help and renamed it The Times. Given that he was one of at least six newspapers being published in Clay Center at that time and Cunningham didn’t know Clay Center as well as his competitors, the paper languished, changed hands and was eventually sold to D.A. “Del” Valentine in December of 1883.