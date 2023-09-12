In my newsletter last week, I talked about trying to get the counties in District 64 put on the Farm Services Agency Drought Disaster list. Since last week on the drought monitor that’s in Lincoln, Nebraska, D3 has crept into Dickinson County (D4 is most severe). This may trigger a partial payment under the LFP (Livestock Forage Program) and ELAP (Emergency Livestock Assistance Program). Producers in Clay, Washington and Cloud county should let their FSA (Farm Service Agency) know if they are hauling water, have no feed for winter, even no bedding and this will help their county committees assess conditions in their county.

All the counties in this area have received designation necessary to allow emergency loans through the USDA Farm Service Agency. FSA has a farm loan office in Washington, Kan. Again go to the U.S. Drought Monitor, click on Kansas on the map if you think they’re not picking up our drought conditions. Then scroll down until you see the question, “How is the drought affecting you in your area.” You can also send in photos. I did this, and it is fairly simple, even for us “never going to use that stuff people,” or just have your grandkids help you.