In my newsletter last week, I talked about trying to get the counties in District 64 put on the Farm Services Agency Drought Disaster list. Since last week on the drought monitor that’s in Lincoln, Nebraska, D3 has crept into Dickinson County (D4 is most severe). This may trigger a partial payment under the LFP (Livestock Forage Program) and ELAP (Emergency Livestock Assistance Program). Producers in Clay, Washington and Cloud county should let their FSA (Farm Service Agency) know if they are hauling water, have no feed for winter, even no bedding and this will help their county committees assess conditions in their county.
All the counties in this area have received designation necessary to allow emergency loans through the USDA Farm Service Agency. FSA has a farm loan office in Washington, Kan. Again go to the U.S. Drought Monitor, click on Kansas on the map if you think they’re not picking up our drought conditions. Then scroll down until you see the question, “How is the drought affecting you in your area.” You can also send in photos. I did this, and it is fairly simple, even for us “never going to use that stuff people,” or just have your grandkids help you.
My wife and I took a short trip around our neighborhood this morning after chores and I have never seen it look so sad. The beans are shot, corn (what wasn’t put in the silo) falling over, and the pastures are a pale shade of gray. There are stock tanks for water in a lot of the pastures. I don’t want to go looking at anything I don’t have to until after it rains. I heard it rain a couple of nights ago. So I went out and looked at the rain gauge and I swear it was dry. Don’t know how it did that!
We went to Fort Riley for an opportunity to meet the Secretary of the Army. She was very interesting and really knew her stuff. The highlight, though, was meeting the Ambassador to the United States from Estonia. He told my wife, Linda, and I about what his family went through during WWII and later being under Russia’s thumb. He said Russia’s history is to take over any country every chance they get. Some of the Estonia’s troops are at the Fort training with our army. The General at Fort Riley has said several times that Estonia is a great ally to us and they enjoy working with them. Things like this have made this job very rewarding and interesting.
