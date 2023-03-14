When Darrell was old enough to register for summer baseball, LeRoy was as excited as Darrell was as we filled out the registration form and turned it in early. I believe it was the luck of the draw to be assigned to a team and we did not know who would be on a team or who would be the team’s sponsor. Team sponsors were responsible for helping with the expense of the equipment and usually gave treats to the team especially if they won their game.

Teams were listed in the sports section of The Clay Center Dispatch and you can only imagine the thrill of being drawn on the “Dairy Queen” team. LeRoy would take Darrell to practice and hang around with encouragement and help until later he was asked to help as a coach. I think at that time the coaches were Ray Sharp and John Jensen. Sometimes young high school boys also helped with the teams and I thought the players had to be 6 years old to play. Does anyone remember for sure? That meant some were very small and it was hard to hold the bat and swing at a ball coming toward them. It was a task for that age child to pitch a baseball and coaches were very pleased when they had a larger child on their team.