When Darrell was old enough to register for summer baseball, LeRoy was as excited as Darrell was as we filled out the registration form and turned it in early. I believe it was the luck of the draw to be assigned to a team and we did not know who would be on a team or who would be the team’s sponsor. Team sponsors were responsible for helping with the expense of the equipment and usually gave treats to the team especially if they won their game.
Teams were listed in the sports section of The Clay Center Dispatch and you can only imagine the thrill of being drawn on the “Dairy Queen” team. LeRoy would take Darrell to practice and hang around with encouragement and help until later he was asked to help as a coach. I think at that time the coaches were Ray Sharp and John Jensen. Sometimes young high school boys also helped with the teams and I thought the players had to be 6 years old to play. Does anyone remember for sure? That meant some were very small and it was hard to hold the bat and swing at a ball coming toward them. It was a task for that age child to pitch a baseball and coaches were very pleased when they had a larger child on their team.
I remember sometimes at a game, the coach would take over temporarily as the pitcher when they had no one on the team who could get the ball across home plate or the present pitcher had thrown the ball so many times, they were completely tired. These youngest boys were Biscuit League, then Cookie League and followed by Junior League teams.
Think about the changes in the game today. The ball sits on an upright stick about 2 or 3 feet above the ground and the one who is batting swings to hit the ball off the stick as hard as they can. They wear head gear for protection of their ears plus more. It has been several years since I even had great-grandchildren playing so I have not seen a little league game for a long time. Today I was told there are more changes than I have listed.
As a coach, LeRoy had a rule for his pitchers that on game day they must not go swimming all afternoon as winning almost always was the result of good pitching. Sometimes a pitcher would sneak to the pool anyway. Somehow LeRoy would find out and that boy sat in the dugout even if they lost the game. It was a good way for players to learn to follow a coach’s rules and usually missing one game was enough.
One time after the game as many boys as could pile into our 1959 Ford station wagon, sat on each other and some even sat on the tailgate with feet dangling as we went the three blocks to get their treats at Dairy Queen. That was not necessary when other parents were present with a car to share but I recall hanging onto boys and LeRoy driving very slowly and carefully. That “Windmill Memory” was a scary ‘one time’ memory!
Names of the boys are forgotten but as each of our three sons became old enough to play, LeRoy continued to coach the Dairy Queen team with the help of other interested fathers. Ray and Betty Sharp made a definite imprint on many young Clay Center players. I wish I had kept better records. If you know names, please let me know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.