In the game poker, if you bluff, your whole goal is to intimidate opponents into folding before they see you have nothing. So, as a matter of strategy, you act with aggression in a way that indicates you have nothing to lose.
It’s lying. And it can mean the difference between taking home the jackpot or a big dent in your checking account balance.
Back when I used to claim a basic understanding of the game, I often played the role of the latter, once paying a friend $64 because I knew he was bluffing…until I called the hand and he proved otherwise.
Those lessons in truth and lies were difficult, but donating cash to buddies taught me something valuable. Learn the game better or avoid anything card related beyond Go Fish.
However, unlike games of chance, when politicians speak, I shouldn’t have to watch for tics or hard swallowing to figure out if I’m being lied to or misled.
Some politicians deceive their constituents with impunity, brushing off disapproval by refocusing on voters cocooned in their own ideologies and ignoring anything contradicting them. Those same paragons of integrity are often caught passing fiction to the very people who supported them.
Such moments should be rare, especially when facts can be checked, double checked, and filtered almost instantly. But instead, voters must approach each hot mic moment with a certain degree of doubt. Then, they must decide whether a candidate is truly a beacon of truthfulness or another in a growing list of data manipulators.
Of course, political deceit is nothing new, but it seems to expand exponentially with each election cycle, as politicians of all stripes try to dupe us about everything from their personal backgrounds to policy positions. Some are even caught lying about whether they’re currently lying.
Lawmakers know if they tell their constituents what they want to hear, they are more likely to garner support. It’s simple psychology -- people are more likely to believe what aligns with their own worldviews. If a politician promises to lower taxes or create jobs, people will be more apt to vote for them, regardless of the feasibility or practicality of those promises.
But it’s not solely about getting votes. Politicians try to protect their own interests, also.
Take campaign finance. Many elected officials receive donations from wealthy donors and corporations. Those people often have agendas that may not align with the interests of other constituents. In order to keep the money flowing, politicians might mislead constituents about their stance on certain issues. That way, donors remain happy and continue their funding, while the people who voted for them are betrayed.
But why let a little reality get in the way of a good campaign slogan anyway, especially when telling people what they want to hear increases the votes at election time.
Once a candidate reaches office, it often becomes easier to devise excuses why he or she couldn’t follow through on campaign promises. It might be the opposition’s fault or the economy of a past administration. Heck, it might be because of the misalignment of the stars.
Whatever the reason, the most insidious reason why politicians deceive their constituents is that their version of the truth is simply data that is spliced and shared. They are often concerned with maintaining power and influence, not necessarily truth.
The latest in this folly made headlines under the guise of “Truth still matters.” U.S. Representative George Santos, New York, filed paperwork to potentially seek reelection in his district. He was the guy who claimed prestigious education, a substantial career on Wall Street, and impressive real estate assets.
And I invented the internet with Al Gore following an enviable multi-sports professional career with my best friend, Bo Jackson.
Hoodwinked…all of it.
So, as you navigate the waters of spin doctors, always remember that if you lie to Congress, it’s a felony charge on your record. But if a candidate lies to you, it’s politics…
Ken, whose constant head shaking at politicians’ claims has contributed to an impressive collar size, can be reached at ken.knepper@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.