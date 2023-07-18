Hope everyone had a wonderful 4th of July and got home safely. Here are a few things going on you should know.
Parents and guardians of school kids who qualify for “KEEP”, (Kansas Education Enrichment Program) can get a one-time $1,000 award. It is to pay for education goods, services, and school supplies. You can spend the award on tutoring, music, art, sciences, technology, agriculture, math and engineering. Not eligible for private school tuition. Apply at Kansas Office of
Recovery or Kansas Keep at recovery@ks,gov or phone (785) 368-8507. I know many people don’t like dealing with these programs, but the money is there and if you need it and pay taxes, you might as well use it.
Until now, there has been no chargeable offense for human smuggling in Kansas. House Republicans overrode the governor’s veto, criminalizing the practice of knowingly smuggling people. We must have done the right thing because the President of Mexico personally criticized us for it!
We also modernized the criminal code for using electronic devices to track people and extend protective orders to keep people safe. Both have already made a big difference in victims’ lives.
Kansas will now have a presidential primary, March 19, so be sure and keep the date for next spring.
Racially restrictive covenants on property are now null, void, and unenforceable.
We left with a balanced budget and $2.5 billion carry-over and $1.5 billion in a rainy day fund that will help with future economic turmoil.
Kansas schools are again fully and constitutionally funded when we finalized the 2023-2024 school year budget.
We were first in the nation that defines the words man and women. I know this is a no-brainer, but it had to be done.
Some things my wife and I have done since the session was over:
May 4–Attended National Day of Prayer breakfast at Ft. Riley. I feel we can’t support Ft. Riley and their soldiers enough.
May 8–Groundbreaking Ambulance Station in Leonardville.
May 11–We had people come from the Commerce Department and talk to the Rotary about funds for rural communities.
May 19–Attended Volunteer of the Year at Fort Riley.
May 29–Attended the Memorial Service at Fort Riley. It was one of the most impressive memorial services I ever attended.
June 2–Victory and Honor Ceremony at Fort Riley.
June 22–The House of Representatives held a Meet in the Middle Meeting at Lindsborg on June 22 to discuss new and unfinished business from the previous winter.
June 29–Attended the Riley County Commissioners Meeting in Leonardville.
If there’s anything I can help you with, be sure and get hold of me. Phone: (785) 630-1068.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.