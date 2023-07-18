Rep. Bloom

Rep. Bill Bloom gave an update on what the Kansas Legislature has been up to and that the Kansas House is planning to override in the upcoming veto session.

Hope everyone had a wonderful 4th of July and got home safely. Here are a few things going on you should know.

Parents and guardians of school kids who qualify for “KEEP”, (Kansas Education Enrichment Program) can get a one-time $1,000 award. It is to pay for education goods, services, and school supplies. You can spend the award on tutoring, music, art, sciences, technology, agriculture, math and engineering. Not eligible for private school tuition. Apply at Kansas Office of