The other day, I was visiting Kay, whom I consider not just a co-worker, but also a friend, when I observed her Bulldog, Bella, getting in the way of an elderly woman, Kay’s mother, who was trying to get through the room with her walker.

Kay scolded Bella, who reluctantly moved out of the way after about a minute. Kay said Bella does that because she’s hoping her mother will bend over to pet her, like she used to not too long ago.

