The other day, I was visiting Kay, whom I consider not just a co-worker, but also a friend, when I observed her Bulldog, Bella, getting in the way of an elderly woman, Kay’s mother, who was trying to get through the room with her walker.
Kay scolded Bella, who reluctantly moved out of the way after about a minute. Kay said Bella does that because she’s hoping her mother will bend over to pet her, like she used to not too long ago.
“She used to get a kick out of running through her legs, but she stopped doing that,” Kay said.
I noticed that Bella getting in the way had another effect – it made the old woman laugh, and forget for a little bit that she was having trouble getting around.
It’s not just Bella who picks up when we need them to just be there. My Boxer and Shih Tzu have a tendency to do the same thing, especially in these last couple of weeks when I’ve had to put in a lot of extra hours at work to make the new acquisition work.
They are good about letting me collapse at the end of the day when I’ve put in a long day and get some rest and lately they’ve even been letting me sleep in until 8 a.m. on the weekends (which is new) – but they also know when I need them to be there.
The Shih Tzu has a sneaky knack of jumping on my lap without me realizing he’s there, and as any dog owner can attest, there is nothing more welcomed than a little dog getting in the way this way. Sure, sometimes he does it to steal my supper or because he knows I will pet him for the rest of the night, but I also know his heart is in the right place, because also he knows that’s one way to relieve my stress.
The Boxer, who isn’t just my alarm clock, also knows when to be there – sometimes to let me pull her ears or cheers me up by insisting that I play with her or take her on a walk. My only complaint is that she needs to pick better weather for that!
I also think she knows I find her foibles entertaining, because she seems to find trouble at the right time – when I have time to deal with it. If she had her say, she wouldn’t let me go to bed or go to work without being right at my side.
When you’ve got friends like that, it makes getting through a long day a little easier, knowing that you’re coming home to them.
