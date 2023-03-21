Many have joined different boards, committees, clubs, coalitions, and workgroups with the purpose of making our communities a vital place to live. When considering what makes a vital community we many times consider the ability of that community to provide a means to make a living, provide enrichment to its residents, provide a safe place to live, provide quality healthcare, provide quality child care and education, provide opportunities to grow spiritually, and much more.

As we get into the details of this work, I’d like to encourage us to ensure we are remembering the community as a whole. There can be many varying groups that we should consider when moving forward and it can be as simple as walking over to the next block to find a group in completely different circumstances. Are we considering their needs and ideas in our plans? If we take a little time and analyze our process, we can avoid missing these important inputs.