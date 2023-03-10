Somewhere between the time I first reached adulthood and today, all the things that I once held dearly as modern world elements ended up in area antique stores.
I can’t put my finger on the exact date or time at which it occurred. My foray into the renaissance of collectibles reignited recently, long after many of my toys began populating the aisles.
My first visit to an antiques store was in Hays (Kan.) when, as a college student, I would forage for old books. At one store in 1982, I found a book titled, “The History of Kansas Newspapers,” published in 1916. At the time, I worked at my hometown newspaper, The Clay Center Dispatch, during spring, summer, and winter breaks from school. It’s where my father began his journalism career and where, contained among the book’s pages, was a biography about one of the newspaper’s founders, whose family name lived on through his nephew, the publisher more than a century later.
For an investment of $5, which at the time curbed 2-3 evenings of quarter draws, I purchased it, then safely tucked it away in a box of other valuable items that I cherished.
A few years ago, my wife and I started visiting area antiques shops, more for the entertainment value than for things to set around the house. There’s a certain nostalgia to looking through a labyrinth of caverns containing someone else’s items and imagining the forgotten storylines that might accompany them.
Each store has a display of old Hot Wheels cars – some still in their original blister packs and others scratched, dented, and showing the signs of heavy use. They remind me of my own collection and the epic adventures along an orange gravity track where shoe boxes created hills and a piece of wood became the finish line.
As a photographer, I’m often drawn to old cameras and the photo collections of unnamed families and children. Stories are born through their poses and expressions. Was the photo shot at a special occasion? Did the children grow up and become titans of industry? Then, the technical side of my photographic knowledge kicks in and I ponder the type of fiber paper used to print the image and whether the photographer used a northern window to light the subjects or a Folmer Graflex wooden camera to capture the image.
One item I couldn’t pass not long ago was a Gralab darkroom timer, similar to what I used before black and white 35mm film was replaced by digital imagery. It now sits on a shelf in my house next to a 1946 Brownie Hawkeye camera, just like one my mom owned and that I learned to use with my father’s help.
With each visit to an antiques store, the common denominator is a musty scent that hangs over each booth as my wife and I fawn over all the things we remember from our youth or from visiting grandparents and extended family -- furniture, wall art or end table lamps. I always gravitate to any collections of books, searching for one that might be truly collectible. However, rather than a 1937 edition of “The Hobbit” for my son’s collection or the 1975, “All the President’s Men,” I find old cookbooks from the 1960s and ‘70s. Some, like Betty Crocker recipe books, remind me of the one my mom kept in a kitchen drawer and often referred to – not for the printed recipes it contained, but for the handwritten ones she collected over the years and kept together between its pages.
At some point inside each store, my wife and I separate while seeking out gems. Usually, it’s as she searches for some artful piece to place atop our kitchen cabinets. For me, it’s in the randomness of mazes where trinkets are locked in glass cabinets or where old record albums and musical instruments command attention.
But through each station that contains vintage clothing, tools or shot glasses, I get to recall something from my past. So, while it bothers me to see my era of toys and games tucked away in a place advertised as antiques, those junk jaunts revive whimsical stories from my childhood. And of all the narratives that emerge as I traverse each aisle, those are the best anecdotes of all…
Ken, who often compares prices of antique store items with belongings he still uses regularly as a way to gauge his wealth, can be reached at ken.knepper@gmail.com.
