Kan. Sen. Jeff Longbine, the Republican who introduced the bill for medical use of marijuana three years ago, confirmed that the measure won’t move forward this legislative session despite Gov. Kelly pushing for it.
We couldn’t be more relieved.
Not that we’re against the idea of medicinal use. Compared to the other alternatives, we don’t see cannabis as any worse or any better than the highly addictive opioids and barbiturates already available on the market.
There is even solid research that cannabis, even in its less potent state, has a capacity to relieve pain that other medicines cannot, particularly for terminal patients. We don’t doubt that there are real health benefits.
But the main problem with medical use is that it doesn’t stop there. States who’ve legalized marijuana for medical use see it legalized for recreational use in five years or less; and that’s where we draw the line.
We’ve seen it up close and personal that abuse of cannabis for recreational use is not only real, but dangerous. Too many of us have lost family members or seen the lives of the one we love destroyed because of drugs – and often marijuana is the only thing they get into, because it’s seen as harmless.
Being a little high isn’t the same as being a little drunk. Long-term use, particularly with the more potent varieties found in recreational use, is more harmful than we thought at first. Commercialization of cannabis has made it so potent that it’s classified as a hard drug overseas.
There’s a reason for that. Particularly in Colorado, deaths related to legal cannabis use due to accidental overdoses, DUIs or unintentional exposure have climbed to all-time highs. Medical facilities and first responders there are overwhelmed with the problems that cannabis has caused.
We don’t want those problems here.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill to legalize marijuana on the federal level, but it’s not likely to pass in the Senate.
Longbine said the federal government has made it difficult to legalize cannabis by not allowing seeds to cross state lines, not allowing money made from cannabis sales to enter the banking system and a host of other bureaucratic hurdles and red tape that bogged down legalization. For once we’re glad that the government doesn’t run very efficiently, because we need time to assess the long-term consequences of recreational use before we embrace it here.
Thirty-seven states now have some form of legalization and 18 of those approved it for recreational use, but many of those are regretting it. Voters in South Dakota rejected recreational use after it was initially passed and was overturned by that state’s top court over a legal technicality.
Kansas may be the last state to legalize marijuana in any form, but we’re OK with that. Those wanting to get high just for the fun of it are welcome to do it someplace other than here.
Rusty Connally
