As I sit down to write this column, my feet are aching and my wallet is empty, but my heart is full. Why, you ask? Well, it’s because I just got back from Planet Comic Con in Kansas City, and it was amazing!

My wife and I have been going to this convention for years, 14 to be exact, but this year felt different. This was the first show that felt like the Planet Comic Cons of old, from back before the rise of COVID. To say we were excited would be an understatement. We were practically frothing at the mouth.