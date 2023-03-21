As I sit down to write this column, my feet are aching and my wallet is empty, but my heart is full. Why, you ask? Well, it’s because I just got back from Planet Comic Con in Kansas City, and it was amazing!
My wife and I have been going to this convention for years, 14 to be exact, but this year felt different. This was the first show that felt like the Planet Comic Cons of old, from back before the rise of COVID. To say we were excited would be an understatement. We were practically frothing at the mouth.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. “This guy is a grown man who likes comic books? What a loser.” And you know what? You’re probably right. But you know what else? I don’t care.
Because at Planet Comic Con, I get to be myself. My wife gets to get to wear her Supergirl costume while I casually twirl a lightsaber, and no one bats an eye. I get to debate the merits of the X-Men movies with complete strangers and it’s not weird. And this year, I even got to meet one of my heroes, Roy Thomas.
If you’re not familiar with Roy Thomas, he’s kind of a big deal in the comic book world. He co-created Wolverine, Luke Cage, and a bunch of other characters you’ve probably heard of. He was also the man who succeeded Stan Lee as the second ever Editor-in-chief of Marvel comics from 1972 until 1974. Basically, he’s a living legend.
So, when I found out that he was going to be at Planet Comic Con, I knew I had to meet him. And I did. And it was amazing. I babbled like an idiot and probably made a fool of myself, but I don’t care. I got to meet Roy Thomas and he spent 10 minutes regaling me with stories of the Marvel bullpen in the 1970s.
But the best part of the weekend wasn’t meeting a celebrity. It was spending time with my tribe. See, I come from a family of nerds. My nephews Justus and Logan are just as obsessed with pop culture as I am, and we spent the entire weekend debating everything from Star Wars to Dungeons & Dragons. And let me tell you, when you’re debating the finer points of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a couple of drunk twenty-somethings, you really start to question your life choices.
But in all seriousness, there’s something special about finding your tribe. It’s like coming home. And for me, Planet Comic Con is that home. So yeah, my feet hurt and my wallet is empty, but it was totally worth it. Because for one weekend a year, I get to be myself and be with my people. And that’s priceless.
