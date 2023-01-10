USD 379 log with slogan

USD 379 has made it a priority to provide technology to our students and staff that will help them to become contributors in the 21st Century.  Did you know that our IT team maintains 1,916 laptops, ipads and computers?  We value finding the right balance at school to engage in technology as well as skills beyond the screen. If used with purpose and intention, the tools can help our students to engage in learning and also to develop skills needed for jobs that are not even yet created in our world.  We also want to ensure that our teachers have the ability to work effectively and efficiently with adequate resources. 

With access to technology comes the threat of cybersecurity and the need for digital citizenship. USD 379 has a three-part approach to keeping our students and staff safe while using technology.