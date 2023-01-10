USD 379 has made it a priority to provide technology to our students and staff that will help them to become contributors in the 21st Century. Did you know that our IT team maintains 1,916 laptops, ipads and computers? We value finding the right balance at school to engage in technology as well as skills beyond the screen. If used with purpose and intention, the tools can help our students to engage in learning and also to develop skills needed for jobs that are not even yet created in our world. We also want to ensure that our teachers have the ability to work effectively and efficiently with adequate resources.
With access to technology comes the threat of cybersecurity and the need for digital citizenship. USD 379 has a three-part approach to keeping our students and staff safe while using technology.
Digital Citizenship:
Our K-12 staff use the Common Sense Media digital citizenship curriculum with all of our students. At each grade level and building they have determined if the lessons will be taught by a homeroom teacher, department teacher, counselor, etc. There are roughly four to six lessons per grade level. Lessons are age appropriate and a few examples include cyberbullying awareness, importance of protecting your passwords, creating your digital footprint, creating a positive internet presence, and health effects of screen time. Common Sense Media also has support for parents including reviews of books, movies, games, and more. Check outcommonsensemedia.orgfor more information.
Cybersecurity: (KnowB4 here, two part authentication)
In order to protect our student, staff, and financial data, we have been training our staff on cybersecurity. This includes how to identify legit emails, websites, and what information should not be given via email or online. This type of training to prevent phishing is a common practice for many businesses. We often hear media stories or alerts on scammers or other people acting not in our best interest with the information they are seeking. We plan to bring the student training sessions to our older students in the future.
Filtering/Bark:
We have a filter in place that filters the content that is available to our students, staff and guests. There are different tiers of access that are customized to the needs of the group. Our students, staff and guests log into a portal when they open their devices daily which allows for us to ensure they are within the filtering system.
We have also installed a system called Bark on our district-owned student devices and district student email addresses. This allows for self-harm, bullying, threats, depression/suicidal tendencies to be monitored on our district devices and district email accounts both on and off campus. When an alert is found, there is a team of people alerted. Those individuals work with the students and their families on the given issue. Should an emergency alert come in outside of school hours, and Bark deems it an emergency, they will contact local emergency officials immediately.
We have two different leadership teams that work towards building a successful 21st Century learner. The first leadership team is the Tech Advisement committee. This committee is made of staff, business and parent representatives. This group provides input on the devices, infrastructure, security and safety of our staff and students. The second leadership team is the Tech Curriculum committee. This committee has representation from each building and they work towards our long range plan of effective technology skills development across the grade levels.
