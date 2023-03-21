Little League Baseball games in the 1960s were played on the east side of Unruh Stadium and I do not recall exactly when or why the concession stand was closed one year. Everyone missed it, especially the players. Our family discussed the fact that we usually went to the games after work as soon as everyone could eat and be ready. It was always before 6 p.m. for the early games and we stayed until the American Legion game was played. Should we consider taking on the concession stand and the work of running it?
It was 1962 or 63 and Jeanette was 12 or 13 as we considered what work responsibilities would be required of her and this mother who worked full-time. We would need an inventory of candy bars that sold for a nickel as well as a supply of penny candies and the big item of snow cones. I do not recall, but apparently the snow cone machine was owned by the baseball association because we did not own it. We decided to give it a try if we could work with the baseball association on a deal and I do not remember what the business deal actually was.
We purchased an inventory of candy bars that we remember probably were Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Hersheys, Snickers, Three Musketeers, Mars Bars, and candies that were sold in boxes were Dots, Milk Duds, Red Hots and Licorice pieces plus one son remembers the large pieces of wrapped taffy that was three inches wide and about six or seven inches long (one of his favorites). These items sold for a nickel. Then there were penny items like strings of licorice, Tootsie Rolls, and especially the little wax bottles of colored sweetened water or juice that when empty, one could chew the bottles. I recall peanuts were sold in little bags.
Then there was the ice supply. Milk was sold in square paraffin coated containers that I would open carefully and wash thoroughly, fill with water and set in our large chest deep freezer and we provided our own ice rather than buying. This task was Jeanette’s major job as the water had to be placed in the freezer early in the morning to be frozen in time to use the ice for the snow cones. We purchased commercial flavors of cherry, grape and orange syrup (maybe more) for the snow cones and those were very popular on a hot Kansas summer evening.
When getting home at the end of the evening, every piece of candy had to be carefully counted and a list made of what replacements would be needed for the next night.
It was a family endeavor and taught the children responsibility as they reached the age of being helpful. Maybe their job was only to carry boxes of supplies into the house when we arrived home or to accurately help with the counting. It taught them how many items had to be sold to make any money plus if they ate a candy bar, they were responsible to pay for it. This was a business venture with both physical and mental work involved.
I do not remember how many years we managed the concessions but from the time Darrell was old enough to play until Doug was too old for little league, we were involved in little league baseball for 10 to 14 years if my remembering entry age is accurate at all.
Next week we will write about dedicated parents who attended the games.
