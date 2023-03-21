Little League Baseball games in the 1960s were played on the east side of Unruh Stadium and I do not recall exactly when or why the concession stand was closed one year. Everyone missed it, especially the players. Our family discussed the fact that we usually went to the games after work as soon as everyone could eat and be ready. It was always before 6 p.m. for the early games and we stayed until the American Legion game was played. Should we consider taking on the concession stand and the work of running it?

It was 1962 or 63 and Jeanette was 12 or 13 as we considered what work responsibilities would be required of her and this mother who worked full-time. We would need an inventory of candy bars that sold for a nickel as well as a supply of penny candies and the big item of snow cones. I do not recall, but apparently the snow cone machine was owned by the baseball association because we did not own it. We decided to give it a try if we could work with the baseball association on a deal and I do not remember what the business deal actually was.