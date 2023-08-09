Lewis Bloom

I have been averaging going to the (Kansas) Capitol a couple of times a week to work on bills that we want brought up in the next session. Also, answering questions and trying to find answers for voters here, including property taxes, problems with Kansas Fish and Game, rural theft, inflation etc. Please call if you think I can help.

Sen. Roger Marshall had a zoom call recently and wanted us to get out some very important information about the Fentanyl crisis.