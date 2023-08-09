I have been averaging going to the (Kansas) Capitol a couple of times a week to work on bills that we want brought up in the next session. Also, answering questions and trying to find answers for voters here, including property taxes, problems with Kansas Fish and Game, rural theft, inflation etc. Please call if you think I can help.
Sen. Roger Marshall had a zoom call recently and wanted us to get out some very important information about the Fentanyl crisis.
He started out by telling us about a young Kansas teen who ordered a Percocet pain pill off of Snapchat and it was delivered right to his house mailbox. He took it and was found dead by his parents the next morning. It was laced with enough Fentanyl to kill four adult men.
Kansas is losing one kid every day to Fentanyl. The United States is losing 300 Americans every day. Tell your kids about Fentanyl every chance you have. We told them about COVID, why not Fentanyl?
We are going to start an education program - One pill can kill- look into it. We lose more people to Fentanyl in one year than the entire Vietnam war. These drugs are coming over the border every day.
There was an old saying, “What happens on the border, stays on the border,” not so
anymore. Drugs are going down US-75, I-70, I-35, and US-81 in record breaking amounts.
Sen. Marshall said drug cartels are already in Kansas and they're in every Kansas county. Kansas City, Kan., law enforcement know of at least two big drug cartels operating there and 4.6 million doses have been taken off Kansas streets so far this year. Street dealers are peddling
Fentanyl instead of cocaine, crack, and meth because it is more profitable.
Make sure your schools and community buildings have Narcan (Naloxone) that will reduce or reverse the effects of opioids. Shortly, Narcan will be able to be bought over the counter.
If you have kids, you should have some. Most of us remember how badly we wanted to fit in with the “popular” kids in school and did some crazy things. Well today, the crazy things are deadly, and if you have kids, you know enough not to say they won't do something.
Fentanyl is mixed with other drugs now and they are called dirty drugs. There is so much Fentanyl that law enforcement can't control all of it, so we must educate our
