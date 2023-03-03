Other people can tell that spring is nearby, the chirping of certain birds or the grass turning green, but I know by the way the Boxer behaves that spring is right around the corner.
Her excitement might just be motivated by cabin fever – as February is usually the month I don’t get to the farm much either because of the weather or because work keeps me busy on the weekends. But I think it’s more than that. She’s the most restless when the weather is nice, whether it’s a brief February thaw or a longer respite.
First she paces all through the house. She isn’t satisfied with just pacing in the living room or in the kitchen, though. She insists on having access to more space by pawing at the closed doors to the stairs, the bed and the back porch. Of course that isn’t enough either, because what she really wants is to be let outside.
But when I let her out in the backyard, she whines because she really wants to run the country. Running around the yard only stirs up her desire to run wild and free. Of course I can’t do that, but that doesn’t stop her from trying to get out. At the end of winter and the beginning of spring is when I have to watch her the closest – because she’ll get out if she can find a way.
Running around the backyard and even taking her on walks on the nicer days helps a little though. But it isn’t long before I find her at the windows barking at passersby, birds making nests, stray cats sneaking up on the porch and other critters that tease her by getting just close enough for her to get a close look.
I understand now why she hates squirrels so much. They’re the worst.
I do my best to comfort her by petting her and giving her extra attention, which she certainly doesn’t complain about. That seems to be the only thing that distracts her long enough from knowing that it will soon be spring, and it can’t come soon enough.
So, until it warms up a bit, she’ll have to make do with me pulling her ears and telling her she is a good dog and pacing around the house howling for spring to arrive just a bit earlier than it usually does.
