Other people can tell that spring is nearby, the chirping of certain birds or the grass turning green, but I know by the way the Boxer behaves that spring is right around the corner.

Her excitement might just be motivated by cabin fever – as February is usually the month I don’t get to the farm much either because of the weather or because work keeps me busy on the weekends. But I think it’s more than that. She’s the most restless when the weather is nice, whether it’s a brief February thaw or a longer respite.

Dispatch Editor