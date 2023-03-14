A couple of days ago, the 150th anniversary of the publication of the first Clay Center Dispatch (March 12) passed without much fanfare, but that’s OK with us. The paper started on the ashes on another – the press that the first Dispatch was printed on was not just the same press that The Junction City Union was printed with, it was also the press of the first newspaper in Clay County, The Independent, which existed less than two years after falling into foreclosure.

Now, 150 years later, with the acquisition of The Junction City Union, we seem to be doing nearly the same thing – hitching our wagon to another failing newspaper in hopes that we will succeed where others have not. Right now The Union’s circulation is less than The Dispatch’s circulation, in a community with a population that’s more than five times of the population of Clay Center. Just like in 1873, there is no place to go but up.