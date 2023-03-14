A couple of days ago, the 150th anniversary of the publication of the first Clay Center Dispatch (March 12) passed without much fanfare, but that’s OK with us. The paper started on the ashes on another – the press that the first Dispatch was printed on was not just the same press that The Junction City Union was printed with, it was also the press of the first newspaper in Clay County, The Independent, which existed less than two years after falling into foreclosure.
Now, 150 years later, with the acquisition of The Junction City Union, we seem to be doing nearly the same thing – hitching our wagon to another failing newspaper in hopes that we will succeed where others have not. Right now The Union’s circulation is less than The Dispatch’s circulation, in a community with a population that’s more than five times of the population of Clay Center. Just like in 1873, there is no place to go but up.
The Dispatch has seen this story play out before. In 1941, the Valentine family purchased The Dispatch after Lou Valentine ran The Times for about 40 years. His intent was to retire and let his son Harry and daughter Grace run the two publications.
When Lou and his children acquired The Dispatch, it was failing. For about 35 years following the fallout from the city suing the paper in the landmark Supreme Court case giving public utilities the right to establish their own electric utility, The Daily Dispatch limped along as the “wire newspaper” while The Times thrived as the town’s weekly that had all local content.
In that period, wire newspapers did fairly well because that’s how most people get the national and state reports. These papers started to wane in the 1930s when they had to compete with broadcast journalism – not TV, that wouldn’t be mainstream for another 20 years – but with radio. The country as a whole started to see radio as a source of news when they began tuning into President Roosevelt’s fireside chats, particularly during World War II.
The war is also what made The Dispatch a success again. It brought Lou out of retirement. The Valentines realized that putting in local news about how the war affected local residents who were drafted and fighting in the war along with wire reports about how the war was going made a winning combination that readers in the community wanted to pick up. The Daily Dispatch started to thrive again.
Lou may have been the one to buy the daily newspaper, but it was his children who had to live with it; and I don’t want to understate their accomplishments. Before taking up the family business, Harry was so good as civilian pilot, the Army Air Force recruited him to instruct others how to fly; and that experience no doubt led to Harry recognizing that the wire newspaper needed to include reports of locals volunteering and contributing to the war effort as well as how the war effort was going.
He didn’t do it alone, Jeanette Martyn Valentine, his wife would play as big of a role in the newspaper as he did, and she became publisher when Harry unexpectedly passed away in 1969. Jeannette and Grace (Harry’s sister) were sorority sisters at KU and that’s how Grace introduced Jennette to her husband. Jeannette also introduced Grace to her future husband, but that’s another story.
Running The Dispatch and The Times in Lou’s shadow, Harry, Jeanette and Grace too recognized the value of community journalism. That’s evident in Harry’s front page column “Listening Along Main Street,” which was a lot like his father’s column; and it was evident in how Grace ran The Times, which wasn’t a weekly carbon copy version of The Dispatch.
Harry and Jeanette’s son Ned, who ran The Dispatch as editor for 50 years, recalls that his parents were kind and humble people who cared about others. For example, he remembers he wasn’t allowed to have a paper route as a child because his parents knew there were kids in the community who needed that income more than he did.
As the years went by, The Dispatch under Harry and Jeanette became more of a local paper, though it was still heavily integrated with wire reports. They divided coverage between the two newspapers by having The Dispatch cover Clay Center and The Times cover the country, which meant local coverage continued to make them a success.
In the 1950s the Valentines were among the first newspapers to hire a sports writer to cover sports, and they did it before other newspapers realized covering sports was something newspapers should do. Covering local sports kept the newspaper alive as they had to compete with TV, as no one could cover local events like a newspaper.
The first longterm sports writer, “Rosy” Rosika, had no experience writing before he joined The Dispatch (he was a farmer first), but became a legend. Prior to his tenure, the only sports covered by the newspaper were coverage of baseball games when a major league team came to town to play the local team.
Rosika was known for his “Bunts and Bats” coverage of youth baseball and softball in the summer and he was the first to regularly cover high school sports in the community. He was also the first inductee of the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.
His successor, David Berggren, who would start covering sports at the end of Rosiska’s career, recalled that “no one covered sports quite like Rosy.” Indeed, many in the field would say he set the standard for local sports reporting.
It is interesting to note that even though the Valentines saw success in integrating wire reports with community news in The Dispatch, they gravitated toward local coverage and supporting the community first. Although I never met the man, my favorite photo of Harry is one where he’s giving staff of the high school newspaper a tour of The Dispatch office – because he clearly enjoyed giving the tour.
Now, 140 years after Del Valentine purchased The Times and 82 years after the Valentines purchased their second newspaper, I can’t help but feel as though I am following in their footsteps. I know their formula for success won’t work today – we can never go back to those days – but that doesn’t mean I can’t take a page from them.
The Valentines understood that the success of the newspaper is tied to the community’s success; and that means building the community up. Newspapers do that with local coverage, and that’s what we’ll do in Junction City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.