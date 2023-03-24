Quinn Yaskanich

My name is Quinn O’Hara. You might already know me from my time working at Wall’s True Value, from school sporting events I’ve photographed for The Dispatch, or even just from my rollerblading around town. I want to share my story with you all, and give thanks to the community I have come to love so much.

I have lived in Tucson, Ariz. almost all of my life. Growing up I never imagined I would end up in small town Kansas. Flat land and boring endless grass for miles around? I’ll stick with my rugged mountain terrain and saguaro cactus, thank you very much! It was never a goal of mine to end up here, but life has a funny way of bringing you to the exact place you were meant to be.