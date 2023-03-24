My name is Quinn O’Hara. You might already know me from my time working at Wall’s True Value, from school sporting events I’ve photographed for The Dispatch, or even just from my rollerblading around town. I want to share my story with you all, and give thanks to the community I have come to love so much.
I have lived in Tucson, Ariz. almost all of my life. Growing up I never imagined I would end up in small town Kansas. Flat land and boring endless grass for miles around? I’ll stick with my rugged mountain terrain and saguaro cactus, thank you very much! It was never a goal of mine to end up here, but life has a funny way of bringing you to the exact place you were meant to be.
Starting in January of 2022, I began what seemed like an endless string of unfortunate events. I went from a horrible experience in a conservation corp, to working a less than stellar retail job, to an eviction, to living full time with my dad for the first time in years, to finally working for my grandfather’s hydraulic repair shop. Before the year was even halfway over, I had gone through more drastic changes than a caterpillar goes through in its whole life.
Throughout all of those months, I was dating my boyfriend Graham Burress online. Our relationship was what kept me going. In July of 2022, after more than a year and a half of waiting, I was finally able to make my first visit to Clay Center to see him. It was the greatest week of my life. We went to the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City. We went to the farmer’s market in the town square. We went on walks in the utility park with actual grass under my feet; a great contrast to Tucson which instead has sharp gravel and cactus patches. We did so much and saw so much in that one week that I knew instantly that this is where I wanted to be.
We didn’t know it at the time, but it would be just one month until I’d be back at the Burress’ home with nothing but my two suitcases and some simple dreams in my hands. Thanks in no small part to Ashley and Brian Burress, themselves and their three boys also recent transplants to Clay Center, I finally had a stable place to land and spread my roots.
I could never ask for a more perfect place to do just that. Within just one month, I had suddenly gone from such incredible turbulence to a stability I had not felt even before the start of the pandemic. Within another month I had secured a job at Wall’s; a third of the time it took me to give up the job search and go work for my grandfather. Less than a month after that I began freelance photography for The Dispatch. In that three month span, I had achieved what took me my whole 19 years of life to even dream of. And five months later that success has only grown.
Each day I make new connections and forge new friendships with the people who call this town and the surrounding communities home.
Growing up in a big city definitely has its perks, but nothing could replace the kind of community only a small town like Clay Center can produce. I would love to personally name each and every person I have met here who has helped me, listened to me, given me advice, given me food, given me a home. I want to; but as cliche as it sounds that list would be too long to write in this article alone.
I’m sharing these things not to boast or brag about my successes, but to prove to this town that things can and will change for the better. You can succeed. There is a community out there for you. You just have to give life a chance and put yourself out there! The good you put into the world will always find a way back to you.
So thank you all for welcoming me into your community, into your lives, and giving the city girl a chance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.