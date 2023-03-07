As I have promised, it is time to start writing the stories of our years raising our four children and being supportive, helpful, and involved in their various activities. It is interesting to me that when it seemed to be so easy to accurately recall years and ages when “Windmill Memories” occurred in my life that now it is so difficult to correctly recall years or order in which our family activities happened.

In October 2022 I began the stories of living in Clay Center and I told of negotiating the purchase of 639 Blunt soon after I had gone to work. We hired someone to do the total electrical and plumbing projects. We started doing the room remodeling and redecorating, working after our paid employment day ended and we had eaten our evening meal. My mother-in-law still lived with us to see that homework was done and because piano lessons began at age five, she made sure there had been practice time before bedtime. LeRoy and I would work late into the evening unless we were too tired and had to have an evening to rest.