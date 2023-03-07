As I have promised, it is time to start writing the stories of our years raising our four children and being supportive, helpful, and involved in their various activities. It is interesting to me that when it seemed to be so easy to accurately recall years and ages when “Windmill Memories” occurred in my life that now it is so difficult to correctly recall years or order in which our family activities happened.
In October 2022 I began the stories of living in Clay Center and I told of negotiating the purchase of 639 Blunt soon after I had gone to work. We hired someone to do the total electrical and plumbing projects. We started doing the room remodeling and redecorating, working after our paid employment day ended and we had eaten our evening meal. My mother-in-law still lived with us to see that homework was done and because piano lessons began at age five, she made sure there had been practice time before bedtime. LeRoy and I would work late into the evening unless we were too tired and had to have an evening to rest.
My memory of when and where the educational locations were changed is not accurate. Jeanette attended all her classes at McKinley School after our move to 11th Street and Darrell is firm that he had all his elementary grade attendance at McKinley. David and Doug went to Garfield School for their Kindergarten years and back to McKinley for their classes through the eighth grade. I do not remember when the school board made the class changes that continued until the new school building in use now was built.
When the school year ended in 1961 and warm summer weather had arrived, Jeanette had friends glad to help demolish the walls that were being removed and I recall one day hearing a friend comment “this is the first time I have ever had permission to make holes in a wall.” We removed the wall between two large rooms making it a huge living room plus we closed two doors that were outside doors. We still have three outside doors in use. We completely moved the kitchen to a larger room that had been the dining room, leaving the old kitchen to become a children’s hobby/playroom.
We thought we had made great changes and winter 1962 arrived. We could not keep that living room warm, especially the floor area. When summer arrived, we checked into having insulation blown into the walls by a contractor. When he finished, he told us that we had received an excellent deal as he had figured the contract on ordinary walls and discovered when doing the work that our house had extra thick walls and took more insulation than he had figured. I do know that our floor foundations are larger lumber dimensions than used today. My home is very old with square nails used in much of the structure and it truly meets my needs.
That first remodeling was not the only one! As family content changed and rooms needed a different identity, LeRoy and I were good ‘do it yourself’ workers. The 1973 Tornado that ravaged Clay Center did very minimal damage to our home compared to other houses in the neighborhood.
“This Old House and This Old Woman” will be glad to share my remaining years of life on earth together. Next week you may read about Little League Baseball in the 1960s. There have been many safety features added to the game today.
