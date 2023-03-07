I had to share this reminder of National Reading Month.
Read a book this month - like a real paper type of book!
A few years ago during a Recovery from Disaster Exercise that we participated in, the question we were asked was “what building would you miss most if a major disaster hit your city and destroyed much of your downtown?”
My answer was the Clay Center Carnegie Library.
And my reasons for that answer were:
-- the feel of the banister that has been in place for so many, many decades of hands holding it on the way up or down the staircases. My grandparents’ hands used that banister.
-- the creaking sound of the stairs. Just imagine all the people that have stepped up those stairs over the years.
-- the smell. The aroma of all the old books and history within those walls could never be replicated with a new build.
-- the neatly laid rows and rows of books that have been there for my lifetime, but yet the newest releases are always there too, hot off the press!
-- the memories of going to summer programs there as a child and of taking my own kids there when they were littles and my grandkiddos a time or two as well.
We could never replace our grand old library.
National Reading Month is a good month to visit and read a real, paper book or three!
Take your littles along and let them learn to love the library. They’ll carry that with them for their lifetime.
