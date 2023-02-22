The early years of a child’s life can have lifelong effects on their physical, social and emotional well-being. Positive experiences and environments can set a young person up on a stronger life-long path. The early childhood experiences from birth to the age of 8 has an effect on the development of the brain’s architecture and development. We know that billions of connections are made as well as individual neurons established.
Early childhood experiences can play a crucial role in the development of the brain. Should a child have exposure to positive experiences such as stable and responsive relationships with parents and adults as well as an environment that promotes positive development, they are more likely to meet critical milestones which can lead to future success. Success can include reading proficiency by the third grade, high school graduation, post-secondary opportunities, gainful employment, lifetime physical and mental health, avoidance of substance use and crime.
Within our community, our children have different options for early childhood experiences. We encourage all families to reach out and find the best fit for your child whether that be with a private preschool, Head Start, or Lincoln Elementary.
Currently, USD 379 is serving early childhood families in our preschool program at Lincoln Elementary. Students from across Clay county can attend this preschool. We offer a 3 year old half day program as well as a 4 year old half and whole day program. Both the 3 and 4 year old programs are 5 days a week and run during the normal school year.
Our local special ed cooperative hosts a child check screening in both Clay Center and Wakefield for children birth to kindergarten. This screening allows us to identify students that may need services which can be served at Lincoln Elementary.
The classrooms at LES have slots for students that need services, have at-risk factors, or are meeting their developmental milestones.
We also partner with our local Head Start to ensure that families are being served in the best setting and we can reach as many students as possible. Should a family qualify for both Head Start and LES preschool, we work together to transport the student to both opportunities.
Through our screening process, we share all early childhood opportunities within our community with the families. If we could have one wish fulfilled, it would be that every student entering kindergarten has had some sort of early childhood experience, no matter where that comes from. If you have any questions about preschool opportunities with USD 379 or Head Start, please contact Matt Weller, principal at (785) 632-2156 and/or Clay County Head Start at (785) 632-2195.
