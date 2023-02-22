The early years of a child’s life can have lifelong effects on their physical, social and emotional well-being. Positive experiences and environments can set a young person up on a stronger life-long path. The early childhood experiences from birth to the age of 8 has an effect on the development of the brain’s architecture and development. We know that billions of connections are made as well as individual neurons established. 

Early childhood experiences can play a crucial role in the development of the brain. Should a child have exposure to positive experiences such as stable and responsive relationships with parents and adults as well as an environment that promotes positive development, they are more likely to meet critical milestones which can lead to future success. Success can include reading proficiency by the third grade, high school graduation, post-secondary opportunities, gainful employment, lifetime physical and mental health, avoidance of substance use and crime. 