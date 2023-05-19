When you were a kid, did you ever get in trouble for digging holes in the yard in search of ‘buried treasure?’ Obviously there was more than likely no actual treasure buried in the yard by 17th century pirates, but if you were like me, just the thought of the possibility was more than enough reason to dig up mom’s flowers.
After a decade-long hiatus I have once again picked up the shovel in search of treasure, but not for the things a pirate would want to hide. I am talking about digging for old glass bottles.
I have always been a bit of a history nerd, so when I found my first bottle I was hooked. It isn’t worth much, just a simple medicine bottle from the 1930s, but it was definitely enough to get the bug going again.
I also managed to uncover a 1911 barber dime in the same search that resulted in the medicine bottle. For the uninformed, barber dimes are made of about 90% silver and 10% copper, and were minted from 1892 to 1916. Many collectors would pay a small fortune for old coins like this one. Granted my individual coin isn’t worth more than the wow factor of being over 100 years old. I don’t think that the coin’s modern monetary value should be the only factor considered in determining its worth, but I won’t deny that I still hoped it was worth that small fortune when I dug it out of the dirt.
The bottles I have found are no less impressive. My best finds so far have been a 1949 Coca-Cola bottle manufactured in Junction City, a Dr. Pepper bottle from Manhattan that was made around the same time as the Coke, an ink jar which still retained its original metal lid after possible decades in Huntress Creek, and a glass windex bottle from 1943; all of them unbroken!
By far my favorite find is just about the most simple one in my collection. It's an oblong jar, about 4 inches tall and two inches wide, with a screw top lid. My best guess on a manufacture date would be around 1940, the same period as most other bottles I’ve found in the area, but I am very uncertain on the accuracy of my guess. Unlike my other finds, what makes this one so special isn’t the jar itself, but the history I have uncovered because of it.
Beginning in 1879, a certain Thomas F. Hart worked as a glass bottle jobber in Bellaire, Ohio. A jobber back then is what we would call a wholesaler today. After a company merger with a bottle manufacturer near modern day Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Hart became president of the new company in 1886. The new manufacturing plant then began to provide bottles for the jobber side of the business, known then as Maring, Hart & Co. Once natural gas was found in Dunkirk, Indiana, nearly 270 miles east of Bellaire, many businesses in the area began to move into town to lower their cost of production. Hart followed suit in 1888, closing the jobber portion of the operation and shifting the company to solely bottle manufacturing. The new plant was finished soon after.
According to the National Glass Budget in 1897, the Maring, Hart & Co. plant owned two furnaces and 24 pots, all producing flint glass. By 1912, the plant made several types of liquor jars, soda bottles, and fruit jars.
Skipping to March of 1933, Maring, Hart & Co., now known as the Hart Glass Manufacturing Co., was assigned a patent for my exact bottle under Design Patent No. 89,403. Production of the new bottle likely began soon after, though I have yet to find a solid start date.
There is so much more to the company’s history that I have had to leave out as well. I have even found a picture online of the Dunkirk plant in 1920, where my jar was likely made some 20 plus years later.
So what makes this history so special? Personally, I would point to some newfound connections I have with the Hart Glass Manufacturing company. I was born in New Castle, Indiana, just short of an hour's drive south of Hart’s plant in Dunkirk. My maternal grandparents and a few other family members currently live nearby in Muncie, where Maring, Hart & Co. had a window pane manufacturing operation from 1888-1900 on Bellaire Street. I am unsure if the name of the street was simply coincidence or a nod to their origins in Ohio, but I like to think it was a bit of both even if I have no evidence to prove that was the case.
Besides my own thin connections to Hart Glass, I would say the most unexpected connection Thomas Hart has to the modern day is through the 1991 movie The Silence of the Lambs. The movie features a very old bridge in, you guessed it, Bellaire, Ohio. Though the Bellaire Bridge was built in 1926 and several years after Hart moved to Indiana, the physical connection to the town remains. It goes without saying that the bottle is now connected to Clay Center as well, as I found it partially buried in the waters of Huntress Creek.
It is these kinds of connections I think many take for granted. Seriously, history that you have a personal connection with can be found anywhere! Not just in an old fruit jar discarded in a creek, but also in the bricks of the buildings we work and sleep in, or even simply in decades old documents and business records preserved on the internet. It’s all history! You just have to know where to look. And while this specific history might never come in handy in the practical sense, I believe that is part of the fun. The story itself is what is important to me, and the connections you discover make it all the more interesting. After all, who doesn’t love a good story?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.