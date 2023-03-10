I get the distinct impression that the boxer Val doesn’t really care for the dog food I’ve been feeding her.
Oh, she eats it, but whenever I feed her, she always looks up at me questioningly as if to ask, “is this really it?”
I’ll admit the dry food I feed the dogs is fairly cheap, though not the cheapest on the market. This particular brand that’s chicken or beef flavored is one I consistently feed them that does not give them the digestive issues the other dog foods do.
I really don’t like having to clean up piles and piles that the Boxer leaves me around the house when I change up her food.
But the Boxer isn’t alone in wanting something different. Sometimes the Shih Tzu Leonard won’t finish or eat his food. It used to happen more frequently because sometimes I’d give him wet food when he didn’t eat the dry stuff because I was concerned about him not eating. Take away all that fur, and he’s actually a pretty skinny dog!
But now I’m onto his tricks. He only doesn’t eat because he thinks he can trick me into getting something better. Now, when he doesn’t eat, I just put his food bowl up and try again later. Usually the second or third time he’ll reluctantly eat it.
Their behavior has me wonder whether I should try switching to a new dog food. I’m reluctant because the last time I did that, I had to clean up quite a bit of dog vomit around the house. It didn’t make sense, because I had literally bought dog they eat occasionally when we visit the farm. Apparently eating it all the time puts them over their limit.
I tried getting them the really expensive dog food too – the kind that is supposed to be good for them. Would you believe they wouldn’t eat it?
So when the Boxer and the Shih Tzu give me a sad look when I feed them, I have to remind myself to be tough.
“I know,” I tell them. “It doesn’t look all that appetizing to me either.”
Usually they end up with a bite of something from my plate as a consolation prize.
Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127
