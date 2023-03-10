The latest episode of The Mandalorian, titled “The Apostate,” delivers another thrilling installment of the hit Disney+ series. Once again, Pedro Pascal shines as the titular character, proving once again that he is more than capable of carrying this franchise on his Beskar steel clad shoulders.
If there’s one thing we can count on in the Star Wars universe, it’s that Pedro Pascal will continue to be the ultimate science fiction father figure for a generation. In “The Apostate,” the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, Pascal once again delivers a powerful performance as the enigmatic bounty hunter Din Djarin, colloquially known only as Mando.
The episode picks up after the events of spin-off series “Book of Boba Fett” with Mando having been reunited with Grogu, his adorable yet powerful child apprentice. Mando and Grogu are on a mission of redemption after being exiled from Din’s tribe last season. To assist them in their quest, they seek assistance from former mercenary turned politician Greef Karga (played by the always welcome Carl Weathers).
As with previous episodes, “The Apostate” manages to touch on everything that makes Star Wars timeless while using modern storytelling techniques to push the franchise forward. The action sequences are thrilling, the worldbuilding is intricate, and the characters are richly developed. But what really sets The Mandalorian apart is its ability to balance humor and heart in equal measure.
In this episode, we see Mando navigating a complex web of old alliances and new foes as he tries to track down the legendary “Waters of Mandalore.” Along the way, he encounters a cast of colorful characters, including a group of pint-sized droid mechanics, a pack of thirsty pirates, and the deposed ruler of Mandalore. Each character brings their own unique personality and humor to the table, making for a fun and entertaining journey.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Star Wars story without some jaw-dropping visual effects and stunning production design. “The Apostate” delivers on all fronts, with breathtaking vistas, intricate costumes, and eye-popping special effects. The score, composed by Ludwig Göransson, is once again a standout, blending classic Star Wars themes with modern electronic beats, and a note of western grit.
But what really makes The Mandalorian special is the relationship between Mando and Grogu. Even when the focus of the episode lingers on other characters or conflicts, their bond remains a central focus of the story. And when they finally buckle in to face their foes together, it’s a heartwarming moment that will leave even the most jaded Star Wars fan feeling warm and fuzzy inside.
All of this is accomplished with the trademark style and polish of the series. The direction is expertly handled, with each shot and edit serving a clear purpose. The writing is sharp and witty, with plenty of nods to Star Wars lore and fan favorites. And the performances, particularly from Pascal and Weathers, are top-notch.
If there’s one downside to “The Apostate,” it’s that it feels a bit like a setup for future episodes. There are several loose ends left dangling, particularly the brewing conflict between Mando and the leader of Mandalorians in exile Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff). But this is a minor quibble, as it’s clear that The Mandalorian has plenty of surprises and thrills in store for its third season.
In conclusion, “The Apostate” is a strong start to The Mandalorian’s third season, with thrilling action, memorable characters, and plenty of heart. And at the center of it all is Pedro Pascal, who continues to prove that he is one of the most compelling and charismatic actors working today. Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan or a casual viewer, this episode is well worth watching. As Mando himself would say, “This is the Way.”
