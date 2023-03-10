The latest episode of The Mandalorian, titled “The Apostate,” delivers another thrilling installment of the hit Disney+ series. Once again, Pedro Pascal shines as the titular character, proving once again that he is more than capable of carrying this franchise on his Beskar steel clad shoulders.

If there’s one thing we can count on in the Star Wars universe, it’s that Pedro Pascal will continue to be the ultimate science fiction father figure for a generation. In “The Apostate,” the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, Pascal once again delivers a powerful performance as the enigmatic bounty hunter Din Djarin, colloquially known only as Mando.