COUNTRYSIDE NEWS

It was a cool foggy morning this week as we gathered for worship at Countryside Bible Fellowship. We opened with the hymns “Face to Face,” “O How I Love Jesus,” Pass Me Not, and Behold What Manner of Love.” The scripture reading was from Psalms 143 verses 8 through 12where king David remembers God’s loving kindness and prays for God to save him from trouble and for Him to silence his enemies. We continued in Dr. R. C. Sproul’s teaching series “Dust to Glory” with the episode on Paul’s letter to the Romans. Dr. Sproul began by summarizing the historical impact the book of Romans had on church history. It’s known as “the book of the reformation” says Sproul. It had a profound impact on Martin Luther providing the key doctrine of the 16th century reformation where the church moved away from the works based salvation of the Catholic tradition and towards the gospel of justification by faith alone, where “the just shall live by faith” (Romans 1:17). With the help of the profound outline of Christian theology contained in the book of Romans, they rediscovered the core principle that “by the works of the law shall no man be justified”(Romans 3:20). As Paul succinctly puts it in his letter to the Ephesians “…it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast” (Eph. 2:8-9). At this point, as John Bunyan so iconically depicts in his world wide bestseller Pilgrims Progress, a Christian then begins the pilgrimage of sanctification — a life long work that God will continue to do in us and shine through us until the Day of the Lord shines on us all (Philippians 1:6). We closed with a prayer for the church our nation and the candidates and decisions that face Kansans as the primary elections approach and with a reading from Mark 8:34 where Jesus informs his disciples that whoever wants to follow him will need to take up his own cross and persevere through the many trials and sufferings ahead.