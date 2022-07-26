Our Gospel lesson for this Sunday is from Luke 11:1-13. As Christians, we think we know how to pray and we do pray, but do we really pray the right way? The disciples in today’s Gospel ask Jesus to teach them how to pray. Have we ever asked Jesus to teach US how to pray?
In spite of our most fervent prayers for health and safety, we’ve lost loved ones to cancer and senseless accidents. In spite of the fervent prayers of people around the world, we hear the tragedies of violence, hunger, disease and natural disasters on a daily basis. If God is like a loving parent who desires to give what is good and life giving, why do so many prayers seem to go unanswered? There is no simple answer to this question, although simple answers are often given. One answer is that it only seems that God hasn’t answered our prayers; God always answers, but sometimes says no.