DWAIN DANKENBRING

GREENLEAF, Kan.-- Dwain L. Dankenbring, 87, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville, Kan.
Visitation was Friday, April 14, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greenleaf.
A Vigil service was at 7 p.m., Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greenleaf. Father Joseph Kieffer officiated. Organist was Gina Miller and hymns were “On Eagles Wings,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “Holy God, We Praise Thy Name.”
Pallbearers were Lindsey Dean, Mitchell Dankenbring, Joshua Dankenbring, Carli Dankenbring, Terry Dankenbring, Brenden Dankenbring, Lucas Dankenbring, Jacob Dankenbring and Katheryn McVay.
Burial was in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Greenleaf, Kan.
A lunch was held at the Greenleaf American Legion following the committal.
Dwain was born on July 12, 1935 in the Fact community near Green, in Clay County, Kan., the son of Lloyd E. and Lulu (Hornbostel) Dankenbring. Undecided on a name, for a brief period, his parents chose to refer to him as Sonny. It was this that he was referred to by many throughout his life.
He was baptized on Aug. 18, 1935 and confirmed on June 5, 1949 both at St. Paul Lutheran church in Palmer, Kan..
Dwain attended and received his grade school diploma from Fairfield School District #24 south of Fact, Kan. He graduated from Green Rural High School in May 1954. In high school he was active in many activities, including football, baseball, track, band and mixed chorus. He served as president of the senior class.
Following high school, he was engaged in farming and raising livestock. He was also employed at Heitman Service Station in Linn, Kan. In 1956, in addition to being a farmer/stockman, he chose to join the Kansas Army National Guard. In 1963 he was honorably discharged, having attained the rank of Specialist E-5. It was during this time that he met his life long love, Mary K. Fenton of rural Greenleaf, Kan. They were married on Oct. 17, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greenleaf, at which time Dwain joined the Catholic Church.
This union was blessed with four children: Craig, Cindy, Steven, and Jeffrey.
Dwain served on the board of directors during the feasibility study and organization of Rural Water District #2 in Washington County, Kan. He also served as a community committee member for the Washington County ASCS office. He was a current member of Kansas Farm Bureau. In his younger years, he served as a volunteer fireman with the Greenleaf Rural Fire Department.
In August 1980, he began working at Hutchinson/Mayrath in Clay Center, Kan. After 32 consecutive years of employment, he retired in 2012.
Although afflicted by polio at a young age, Dwain was a lifelong sports enthusiast, and in his younger years, an active participant. The effects of Post Polio Syndrome became gradually more apparent in recent years. As a result, instead of being an active participant or spectator, he came to rely on the opportunity to watch sports on television. Contrary to the preference of his children, he was a Kansas State Wildcat fan at heart. He was also an avid hunter. Particularly pheasant, quail and whitetail deer. He continued to enjoy this sport even when only observing from the vehicle. He was issued his final Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks deer hunting license in December 2022.
He found great joy in driving around the countryside, admiring the beauty of the cropland, cattle grazing in the pasture, the rolling hay meadows, wildlife, and at times simply meeting and catching up with friends and neighbors while on those drives. He developed an interest in the simplicity of watching birds at the feeder from the kitchen window.
His support and encouragement of his children and grandchildren in their academic, athletic and career endeavors was ever present.
A strong, kind, generous man, Dwain was dedicated to his faith and family. The unending dedication and commitment from his wife, and continued support from family, friends and neighbors enabled him to spend his remaining months in his own home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Joan (Tom) Mall, June Rahe and Rebecca Fischer, brother David (Virginia) Dankenbring, brothers-in-law, Raymond Scheele and Phil Newton, father and mother-in-law, Robert E. and Eleanor Fenton, brother-in-law, William (Iris) Fenton.
Dwain is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary; his children, Craig Dankenbring (Lisa Dyson), Cindy (James) Alldredge, Steven Dankenbring and Jeffrey (LeAnne) Dankenbring; grandchildren, Lindsey (Robbie) Dean, Mitchell Dankenbring, Joshua, Carli, Terry (Jordan), and Brenden Dankenbring, Katheryn McVay, and Lucas and Jacob Dankenbring; great-grandchildren, Addeline, Maverick and Wyatt McVay; sisters; Donna Scheele and Miriam Newton; brothers-in law, Kermit (Joyce) Rahe, Byron (Eunice) Fischer, Robert (Judy) Fenton, James (Jeannette) Fenton, John (Jeanette) Fenton; and sister-in-law, Marguerite (James) Talbot; aunt, Betty (Dankenbring) Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial fund is established to be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.
