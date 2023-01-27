BARBARA MAHIN

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Barbara Ann Mahin, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. She was born in Chanute, Kan. on Sept. 18, 1931, to Russell B. and Frieda M. (Miller) Townsend.
Barbara grew up in Chanute and was a graduate of Chanute High School in 1949. She attended Pittsburg State University and Emporia State University in pursuit of a teaching degree. Barbara was married on May 15, 1954, by the groom’s father in the Chanute Wesleyan Methodist Church, to Duane Ross Mahin. Early on they made their home in Topeka, Kan., where they were blessed with three children. Barbara was a supportive wife and stood proudly beside Duane during his ministry in the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Connection from 1972 until his retirement in 2001. They served fully devoted in school administration, pastoring and connectional leadership.
The couple made their home in Miltonvale, Kan. in 2002. She has been a resident of the Presbyterian Manor in Clay Center from December 2021 until her passing.
Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed doing puzzles, baking and loved cats. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and infant daughter, Diane Rene.
Survivors include two sons, David (Diane) Mahin of Miltonvale, Kan. and Duane Scott Mahin of Bonner Springs, Kan.; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Bible Methodist Church in Miltonvale, Kan. Services will live stream via the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Bible Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Connection Peruvian Missions in care of the funeral home.
