BARBARA MAHIN

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Barbara Ann Mahin, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. She was born in Chanute, Kan. on Sept. 18, 1931, to Russell B. and Frieda M. (Miller) Townsend.

Barbara grew up in Chanute and was a graduate of Chanute High School in 1949. She attended Pittsburg State University and Emporia State University in pursuit of a teaching degree. Barbara was married on May 15, 1954, by the groom’s father in the Chanute Wesleyan Methodist Church, to Duane Ross Mahin. Early on they made their home in Topeka, Kan., where they were blessed with three children. Barbara was a supportive wife and stood proudly beside Duane during his ministry in the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Connection from 1972 until his retirement in 2001. They served fully devoted in school administration, pastoring and connectional leadership.