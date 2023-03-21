SAMUEL ROOKSTOOL

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Samuel Robert Rookstool, 85, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center in Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. Rookstool was born to Frank David and Grace Pricilla (Cornett) Rookstool in Beagle, Kan. on Sept. 3, 1937.
He grew up in the Beagle and Wichita area. He moved to California in 1954 and joined the Army during the draft. He served two years in the Army and later enlisted in the Navy. He served in the Korean War as well as Vietnam. He worked for Reno Construction after fulfilling his duty in the Navy.
He married Sondra Bandy on June 22, 1963. She preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2021. They moved around early on in their marriage, before settling in Clay Center in 1977.
He worked as a mechanic at Fort Riley. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jim Cornett and Shane Rookstool; daughters, Claudia Greathouse and Patricia Cornett; brothers, Vernon Daringer, Raymond, Frankie and Jimmy Rookstool; and son-in-law, Paul Olson.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda Olson of Concordia, Kan.; two sons, Robert (Lisa) Rookstool of Clay Center, Kan. and Shawn (Amanda) Rookstool of Clay Center, Kan.; four brothers, Clyde Rookstool of Fontana, Kan., Kenneth Rookstool of Hume, Mo., Yancy Daringer of Kansas City, Kan. and Terry Rookstool of Corbin, Ky.; four sisters, Darline Carter of Paola, Kan., Nancy Daringer of Leavenworth, Kan., Etta McGuire of Corbin, Ky. and Phyllis Wilson of Pine Knot, Ky.; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the Clay Center Wesleyan Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24 at the Clay Center Wesleyan Church in Clay Center, Kan.
Memorials may be made to American Veterans (AMVETS) in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
