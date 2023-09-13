With sadness we share the passing of Matthew A. Buchmann, 80, of Leawood, Kan., on Aug. 31, 2023.
Matt was born in El Dorado, Kan., Nov. 18, 1942. and raised in Clay Center, Kan., where he graduated from high school as senior class president in 1960. He was a business major at Kansas State University and a proud, loyal alumnus of the university and of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
After his relocation to the Kansas City area, he was employed as a CPA at Arthur Young. Deciding to become an attorney, Matt was accepted at Harvard School of Law but, unable to change his Midwest Army National Guard affiliation, he instead earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1975. He had a private law practice in Johnson County for 45 years, specializing in real estate, trust, estate, and probate work.
Matt was married to Mary (Brethour) Buchmann for 26 years, until her passing. He was married to Nancy (Alley) Buchmann for almost 29 years. Being a man of numbers, he figured he could have a 50th anniversary celebration at the time of his choosing.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, David (Courtney) Buchmann; daughters, Mollie Buchmann and Dr. Kelsey (Christopher) Able; beloved grandchildren, Helena Buchmann, Brock Able and Graham Able; brother, Stuart (Carolyn) Buchmann; niece, Lisa Buchmann; and other extended family members.
Matt was a brilliant man with a dry wit, particularly gifted with numbers. He was a man of few words, prizing accuracy over volume. He worked hard to provide a wealth of experiences and opportunities for his family. He enjoyed running, skiing, hiking, horseback riding, trap shooting and almost anything outside or having to do with animals. Colorado was a second home to him, and he enjoyed winter vacations in Cabo San Lucas and happily participated in many cruises — especially enjoying those with the Traveling Wildcat K-State Alums.
He was a member of the Johnson County Bar Association and Kansas Bar Association, served as a Republican Committeeman in Johnson County, and was a longtime member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club of Kansas City, Valley View Optimist Club, Cosmopolitan Club, various homeowner associations, and several investment groups. He served on the board of many organizations — most often as treasurer — and was a supporter of the American Royal, New Theatre Guild, Starlight Theatre, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, and Kansas City Symphony.
A man of calm integrity, he will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association to assist in funding dementia research.
