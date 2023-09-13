With sadness we share the passing of Matthew A. Buchmann, 80, of Leawood, Kan., on Aug. 31, 2023.

Matt was born in El Dorado, Kan., Nov. 18, 1942. and raised in Clay Center, Kan., where he graduated from high school as senior class president in 1960. He was a business major at Kansas State University and a proud, loyal alumnus of the university and of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.