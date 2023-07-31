Oliver Lee Fyfe, was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Ottawa County, Kan. to William Guy Fyfe and Ethel May (Chayer) Fyfe. He left this world to pass his contagious smile on to others on July 17, 2023, in Oakley, Kan. at the age of 92.

Oliver graduated high school in 1949 from Clay Center, Kan. and then joined the Kansas Army National Guard. In the early 1950s, he moved to Winona, Kan. with his parents. Shortly after moving, he met the love of his life through his National Guard family. He married Anna Cecelia Stegeman on Feb. 11, 1956. To this union, four children were born.