Oliver Lee Fyfe, was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Ottawa County, Kan. to William Guy Fyfe and Ethel May (Chayer) Fyfe. He left this world to pass his contagious smile on to others on July 17, 2023, in Oakley, Kan. at the age of 92.
Oliver graduated high school in 1949 from Clay Center, Kan. and then joined the Kansas Army National Guard. In the early 1950s, he moved to Winona, Kan. with his parents. Shortly after moving, he met the love of his life through his National Guard family. He married Anna Cecelia Stegeman on Feb. 11, 1956. To this union, four children were born.
Oliver served 34 plus years of military service in the Kansas Army National Guard with his final assignment in the Colby unit. He was highly involved in many community organizations, including the American Legion, Honor Guard, Farm Bureau, Boy Scouts, and FFA. He held key positions in some of these organizations. Oliver was employed by the Wielands from the early 1950s to 2017. He had a deep love for his family, country, farming and the community.
Oliver was well liked and always had a smile for everyone. He was someone that was respected and approachable. He always said if you talked to someone long enough you would find a commonality with them. His hobbies included: hunting, reading, staying current with the news and WEATHER, traveling, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna, his parents, his sister Doris, and his grandsons, Lee and Maverick.
He is survived by children, Deborah and Barry Christensen, David and Terri Fyfe, Dorothy and Darrell See, and Dennis and Dulci Fyfe; grandchildren, Steven Wilcox, Rachel and Casey Baker, Justin and Nicole Fyfe, Michaell and Jessica See, Brenda and Kenny Sova, and Erika Way; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Cohen, Carson, Cameron, Cecelia, Sierra, Katelynn, Kylee, Lillian, Bennett, Xavier, Dante, and Ronin; brother John and Nadine Fyfe; sister Emily Henderson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He always had a smile and will be missed by all that have shared his joy for life.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, Kan. The funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colby, with burial in the church cemetery and a luncheon followed at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information or condolences visit baalmannmortuary.com
