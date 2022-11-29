WICHITA, Kan. – Velma Schuette died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. She was born in Greenleaf, Kan., June 27, 1927, to John Joseph and Mary Angela Fagan Martin. She graduated from Greenleaf High School in 1946. Velma worked in the Atkinson Ready to Wear Store in Greenleaf. She worked in the County Clerk’s Office in Clay Center, Kan, and at the First National Bank in Abilene, Kan. Velma retired from the bank in 1997.
Velma was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Velma enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and playing bridge.
Velma married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Schuette, June 9, 1951, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greenleaf, KS. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2022. Other survivors include, daughter, Janet Snyder and husband, Steve of Wichita, Kan.; son, Randy and wife, Tracy, of Peoria, Ariz.; granddaughters, Ashley and Lindsey Snyder of Wichita, Kan.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and seven brothers.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Wichita, Kan., with inurnment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 311 S. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
