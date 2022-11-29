VELMA SCHUETTE

WICHITA, Kan. – Velma Schuette died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. She was born in Greenleaf, Kan., June 27, 1927, to John Joseph and Mary Angela Fagan Martin. She graduated from Greenleaf High School in 1946. Velma worked in the Atkinson Ready to Wear Store in Greenleaf. She worked in the County Clerk’s Office in Clay Center, Kan, and at the First National Bank in Abilene, Kan. Velma retired from the bank in 1997.

Velma was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Velma enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and playing bridge.