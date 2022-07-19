BETTIE EHRET BUCKNER
Bettie (Douthat) Ehret Buckner passed away on July 15, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer and multiple illnesses.
Bettie was born September 24, 1926, in KC, Kan., daughter of David and Hannah (Spencer) Douthat.
She attended Whitmore Grade School and Rosedale High School, graduating in 1944. She married Ken Ehret in 1944 before he was deployed overseas during WWII as a P51 Fighter Pilot in the USAAF, who preceded her in death in 2008. The couple moved to Clay Center, Kan. and purchased the Star Theatre in 1947, then built the Skyline Drive-In in 1949. They acquired the Rex Theatre in the early 1960’s. The Drive-In and Rex Theatre ultimately were sold in 1974. The glory days and good family entertainment on the silver screen were an enormous part of their lives while living in Clay Center for over 50 years. Bettie’s great passion and love for the old classic movies continued throughout her lifetime.
Her appreciation of music was instilled by her parents at an early age, learning to play the piano and saxophone. Bettie learned to play the piano in grade school and went on to accompany the High School Choir as the pianist for special performances. She played both the Alto and Tenor saxophone in the high school band. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and was a member of the female Barbershop Quartet (The Melotones). The vocal group was honored to perform at Governor Bill Avery’s Kansas Inaugural Ball in January 1965.
Bettie was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and sang in the choir for over 40 years until the health decline of her husband Ken with Alzheimer’s Disease. She also enjoyed her flower gardening, Investment Club, Bridge Club, and time on the golf course.
Later in life Bettie found companionship and love. She married Herschel L. Buckner. They enjoyed many fantastic cruises and adventures happily together while living independently in their home, until he passed away December 14, 2021.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, Hannah and David L. Douthat, her beloved brother Jay S. Douthat, and her only son David W. Ehret.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Jane Ferris (Steve) of Basehor Kan., stepdaughter Sharon Pennington of Kansas City, Miss., Daughter-in-Law Deborah Ehret of Goddard, Kan. Her four Grandchildren, Nicole (Bronson) Rooney of Schertz, Texas, Jennifer (Michael) Baker of Prairie Village, Kan., Michael (Sonja) Ehret of Von Ormy, Texas, Jill Burgess of Lenexa, Kan., Bettie’s seven Great Grandchildren were also her pride and joy.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home (701 N 94th St, Kansas City, Kan.) Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 12:00-1:00 p.m. and service following at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Bettie’s memory to Clay County Animal Rescue & Education Center, 109 S 4th St., Clay Center, Ks 67432. (785-777-2522).
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 625, Clay Center, Ks 67432. (785-632-3200).
