Donna Faidley

Donna Jean Faidley, 93, passed away July 10, 2022 at the Logan Manor in Logan, Kan.
Donna was born March 8, 1929 in Industry, Kan. She was the daughter of John and Margaret (Bletscher) Sheedy. They later moved to Longford, Kan., where she attended school and graduated from Longford High School in 1946.
In 1947 she married Clarence Faidley Jr. and to this union three children were born. William "Bill", Margaret, and Mary. The couple later divorced.
Donna Jean ran the family dairy with her son Bill's help until she moved back to Longford where she started working as a waitress at the Coachlight Restaurant. She was later asked to manage the restaurant where she continued to enjoy working with her coworkers and getting to visit with all the customers who entered for a delicious meal.
Donna was a member of the Oakhill Presbyterian Church for many years, and the Rebekah Lodge for over 50 years.
Survivors include her son Bill Faidley of Longford, Kan., daughters Margaret Morris and husband Jim of Logan, Kan., and Mary Bechard and husband Don of Belleville, Kan. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service officiated by Pastor Troy Buss at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Logan Christian Church in Logan, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan Manor or the Coachlight Restaurant and mailed to Logan Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Logan, Kansas, 67646.
