CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Cynthia Holper, 72, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 Clay Center, Kan.
Ms. Holper was born June 11, 1950 at Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of Vernon McGee and Anita Lee.
She grew up in Clay Center and was a class of 1968 graduate from CCCHS. She worked for Kansas State University on Fort Riley and for The Clay Center Dispatch and the Salina Journal in ad sales. She was a member of the Eagles #3650 Auxiliary for many years and was past-president. She also served on the Transportation Board and Site Council for Apollo Towers. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include three sons, Vernon and wife Wendy Osborne of Clay Center, Kan., Harold and wife Donna Osborne of Topeka, Kan., and Charles Holper of Clay Center, Kan.; one daughter, Cathy and husband Bruce Fenin of Clay Center, Kan.; three sisters, Verna and husband Warren Albee of Clay Center, Kan., Pamela and husband Arvin Carter of Enterprise, Kan., Penny Boston, of Missouri, and Carrie and husband Larry Drummond of Abilene, Kan.; one brother, Vernon and wife Dawn McGee of Clay Center, Kan.; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Clay Center Wesleyan Church in Clay Center, Kan. with the Rev. Seth McGregor officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Meadowlark Hospice in care of the funeral home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
