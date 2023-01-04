JOHN FAJEN

RILEY, Kan.-- John H. Fajen, 77, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Riley, Kan.
Mr. Fajen was born May 28, 1945 at Vining, Kan., the son of Walter Fajen and Olga Dierking.
John was raised in the Palmer and Clay Center communities. He was a class of 1963 graduate of CCCHS. John earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University. John married Pamela Franson on Dec. 26, 1969. He served as a nuclear weapons technician in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war. John worked as a psychologist for Pawnee Mental Health in Manhattan for many years. He moved into private practice with Andrews and Associates. John was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club, the Pott County-Wamego Kiwanis Club, past-District Governor for Kansas Kiwanis and a Boy Scout leader.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Myrna Koch and Evelyn Aufdenkamp and three infant siblings, Bernita, Gladys and Richard Fajen.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Fajen of Riley, Kan.; one daughter, Tyna Fajen of Clay Center, Kan.; four sons, John Jr. and wife Cinnamon Fajen of Riley, Kan., Justin and wife Deanna Fajen, Kansas City, Mo., Jacob and wife Erin Fajen, Lenexa, Kan. and Jeremy Fajen of Riley, Kan.; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Frost of Garden City, Kan., Marge Pine of Glendale, Ariz. and Donice McDonald of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and one brother-in-law, Dwight Koch of Clay Center, Kan.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center with Pastor Michael Hoffman officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Paid notice.
