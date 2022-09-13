DORIS SWENSON

Doris Lavona Swenson, 84, died Sept. 8, 2022, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kan. She was born on Jan. 11, 1938, in Carthage, Mo. the daughter of Clyde and Gladys Wininger.

She married Carl Swenson, Jr. on Jan. 9, 1954. This union produced six children. Deborah, Darlene, Carl III, April, Curtis, and Craig. Doris was a homemaker and especially enjoyed the Christmas season.