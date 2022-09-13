DORIS SWENSON

Doris Lavona Swenson, 84, died Sept. 8, 2022, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan, Kan. She was born on Jan. 11, 1938, in Carthage, Mo. the daughter of Clyde and Gladys Wininger.
She married Carl Swenson, Jr. on Jan. 9, 1954. This union produced six children. Deborah, Darlene, Carl III, April, Curtis, and Craig. Doris was a homemaker and especially enjoyed the Christmas season.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde, and Gladys Wininger, four brothers, James, Claudie, Howard, and Terry along with a sister, Bonnie Hillbrenner.
Doris is survived by her husband, Carl, of 68 years. Daughter, Deborah (Mike) Ponton, daughter, Darlene (Larry) Melton, son, Carl Swenson, III, daughter, April (Merlin) Wendland, son, Curtis (Lori) Swenson, son, Craig (Kelly) Swenson. Eighteen grandchildren along with many great and great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Lunch will be served at the Alert Covenant Church, 15820 Green Randolph Road, Leonardville, KS at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Graveside services will follow at approximately 2:00 p.m. at May Day Cemetery.
Tricia York, The Dispatch's Circulation manager, is the first face you you see when stopping in our office and the person you talk to when renewing your subscription or for customer service in delivery of your paper
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.