On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Otto Duane Unruh was released from the ties of earth and was joined with his Savior, Jesus Christ, according to the scripture, “to be absent from the body [is] to be at home with the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:8).
Duane’s beloved wife, Barbara Unruh, transitioned to heaven in December of 2012, on their 59th wedding anniversary.
Duane and his identical twin Arch were born on April 18, 1930, to Otto and Sophia Unruh, whose parents traveled from Prussia in the late 1800s to settle in the Mennonite community that was being developed in central Kansas. The twins grew up on the campus of Bethel College in Newton, Kan., where their father coached several sports, but most passionately, football. The boys played basketball and football as students at the University of Kansas. Both earned a degree in education.
Duane met Barbara Anderson at college, and they were married in Post Chapel at Fort Leavenworth on Dec. 27, 1953. After college, Duane served in the Air Force for two years. Duane then began his career as an educator and football coach. His longest and latest coaching tenure took place from 1961 to 1978 at Center High School. He led Clay Center’s chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for many years.
Duane was also an artist. He created numerous bronze sculptures depicting biblical accounts. His life-size bronze sculpture of Jesus with children was installed on the grounds of Colonial Presbyterian Church, a tribute to his first pastor there, the Rev. Ted Nissen. Duane was a member of Colonial for more than 60 years.
In 1979, Duane left teaching and coaching to join his brother at Hallmark as an artist. He became well-loved by collectors of his Keepsake Ornaments designs.
His latest work was helping to execute a hand-carved memorial for the Salvation Army destroyed in the Joplin tornado of 2011.
Duane and Barbara Unruh are survived by their five children; Kathy, Laurie, Kyle, Kip and Kurt; their sons- and daughters-in-law, as well as 26 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren to date.
In an interview of about ten years ago, Duane said, “I’m a retired old geezer who loves the Lord Jesus, and I am so exceedingly grateful for the multitude of blessings and gifts He has so generously given me in my lifetime, especially a wonderful wife and children, and many grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.”
Duane will ever be loved and missed by his legacy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Greater Kansas City FCA, 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129 or through this link: https://my.fca.org/donation
