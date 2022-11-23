LELA CHAPUT

CLIFTON, Kan.-- Lela D. Chaput, 94, long time Clifton resident, left this earthly life on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, Kan. She was born on Oct. 14, 1928 in Clifton, Kan. to Joseph and Ida (Kilman) Schumock.
Lela was a graduate of Clifton High School, Clifton, Kan.
She married Virgil G. Chaput on June 4, 1947 in Vining, Kan. To this union three children were born, Larry, Gary and Judy. Virgil preceded her in death on March 30, 1998.
Lela and her daughter Judy, were co-owners of the Cardinal Café in Clifton for several years. Lela also worked as a cook for the Clifton Senior Citizen Center. She also was a wonderful babysitter for her grandchildren while they were growing up.
She was a member of the Faith United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and the American Legion Women’s Aux., all of Clifton.
Lela enjoyed embroidering, reading and was an avid Jayhawk Fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her beloved family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Larry Chaput (Judy), Clifton, Kan.; Gary Chaput (Brenda), Leavenworth, Kan.; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lila Tiemeyer, Linn, Kan.; Lola Lehman, Clay Center, Kan.: and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lela was preceded by her husband, Virgil; one daughter, Judy Duggan; her parents, Joseph and Ida; and one brother, Richard Schumock.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Faith United Presbyterian Church, 200 West St., Clifton, KS.
A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m., in the Faith United Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Roxie Baer officiating.
Inurnment will take place in Pleasant View Cemetery, Vining, Kan.
The family suggests memorials to Faith United Presbyterian Church, in care of Chaput Mortuary, PO Box 291, Clyde, KS 66938. For online condolences please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.