LELA CHAPUT

CLIFTON, Kan.-- Lela D. Chaput, 94, long time Clifton resident, left this earthly life on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 surrounded by her family at the Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, Kan. She was born on Oct. 14, 1928 in Clifton, Kan. to Joseph and Ida (Kilman) Schumock.

Lela was a graduate of Clifton High School, Clifton, Kan.