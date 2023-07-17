RONALD DUNN

IDANA, Kan.-- Ronald D. Dunn, 86, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Linn Community Nursing Home in Linn, Kan. He was born to Henry and Martha (McMahan) Dunn, on Aug. 28, 1936, in Clay Center, Kan.
He grew up on a farm near Idana. He was a Clay Center Community High School graduate. He married Delores Brown on Feb. 2, 1957. She preceded him in death on March 3, 2022. He operated the road grader in rural areas, was a city employee for several years at the power plant and later picked up late shifts at Hutchinson Mayrath after farming during the day among other jobs. He spent most of his life farming. At the request of his father, he and his wife moved to the family farm to help with the farming operation. He also did custom cutting and baled hay around the surrounding area for rural farmers. He and his wife moved into Clay Center in 1981. He coached basketball for a girls league in Morganville for a few years and played baseball in Idana and Abilene.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Dale Dunn; sisters, Betty James, Irene Sharp, Maxine Greenlee, Dorothy Tague and Jean Dunn.
Survivors include three sons, Jeff Dunn of Idana, Kan., Rick Dunn of Abilene, Kan. and Tom (Tara) Dunn of Clay Center, Kan.; two daughters, Teresa and husband Tony Duell of Defuniak Springs, Fla. and Diane and husband Bob Nash of Idana, Kan.; one sister, Evelyn Otto of Wakefield, Kan.; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Monday, July 10 at 1 p.m. at the Idana First Presbyterian Church in Idana, Kan. with the Rev. Scott Lingle officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation was held Sunday, July 9 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Idana Presbyterian Church in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th St., Clay Center, KS 67432
