SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Patrick Michael "Mike" Ramsey passed away on Oct. 2 at the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls, S.D. at the age of 78.

Mike was raised in Clay Center, Kan. and was the son of Edwin (US Coast Guard) and Eileen Ramsey. He grew up with his sister (Mary) and brother, (Tim). He raised one daughter, Sarah Louisa in Manhattan, Kan. He received multiple collegiate degrees from St. Benedict's College, Wichita State University and Kansas State University.