SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Patrick Michael "Mike" Ramsey passed away on Oct. 2 at the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls, S.D. at the age of 78.
Mike was raised in Clay Center, Kan. and was the son of Edwin (US Coast Guard) and Eileen Ramsey. He grew up with his sister (Mary) and brother, (Tim). He raised one daughter, Sarah Louisa in Manhattan, Kan. He received multiple collegiate degrees from St. Benedict's College, Wichita State University and Kansas State University.
Mike enlisted in the United States Army in 1968 and did two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. He went on to serve for many years, moving up through the ranks and finally retiring from the US Military as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. In his civilian world, he then became a helicopter pilot for Life Star and air ambulance service, based out of Topeka, Kan. His next adventures in his career, led him into a lifelong goal of volunteering in the Peace Corps. He was assigned to a position that would lead him to call Managua, Nicaragua "home" for the next two years. Upon his arrival back to the states, he went on to become a National Park Ranger at numerous US National Parks, including Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California, Gulf Islands National Seashore in Florida, Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, Everglades National Park in Florida, Badlands National Park (Minute Man Missel Silo), in South Dakota and San Juan National Historic Site in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Patrick "Mike" was preceded in death by his wife (Leah), brother (Tim) and his father (Edwin) and his mother (Eileen).
He leaves behind his daughter, Sarah of Sioux Falls, SD, his three wonderful grandchildren, Elsie, Jackson and Samantha, his sister Mary and husband Regan Stern and niece Elizabeth and husband Jeremy Hageman.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, Kan.
Memorial Contributions to Wounded Warrior Project in care of the funeral home
