DALLAS TODD

CARMEL, Ind.-- Dallas J. Todd passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 1, 2023, in Carmel, Ind. He was 87. Dallas was born on May 16, 1935 in Oak Hill, Kan. He grew up on a farm, tending to the many chores that come with a family farm, and attended a one room schoolhouse (Tubbs) until high school. He graduated from Clay Center High School in 1953 and Washburn University with a B.S. in business administration. Dallas enjoyed running for the track team in high school and college. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. While at Washburn, Dallas met his future wife, Louise (Thomas) and made many lifelong friends. Dallas and Louise were united in marriage on Oct. 4, 1959.

Dallas began working with the Sylvania lighting and consumer electronics division in Denver and spent his entire career with Sylvania (GTE) in distribution, which included six cross-country moves. He retired as Director of Operations with GTE in 1991 and enjoyed staying in touch with many of his former coworkers. He was also a member of the Air Force Reserves in Colorado.