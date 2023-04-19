MARK MANSFIELD

Mark Andrew Mansfield was born in Kingman, Kan. on Dec. 24, 1977. He attended grade school in Garnett, Kan. and completed junior high and high school in Clay Center, Kan. He played football in Clay Center and also had his first job in a kitchen washing dishes at the Clay Center Country Club.

Mark left Clay Center to attend the University of Kansas. He graduated in 2001 with a BA in psychology. While in college Mark worked at the Wagon Wheel Café. After graduation, he found himself back in the kitchen working at Wheatfields and then Tellers while also picking up shifts at Louise’s Downtown.