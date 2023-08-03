ABILENE, Kan.-- Judy Lee Luthi, 67, passed away at home with her husband Loran by her side on July 31, 2023.

Judy was born Sept. 22, 1955, to Myron and Leora Simnitt, in Clay Center, Kan. She and her two sisters, Rhonda and Dawn, grew up on a farm north of Green, Kan. Judy graduated high school from Clay Center in 1973. She chose to continue her education, attending college in Manhattan, Kan., and then began working at Kansas State University in the dean’s office of the School of Business.