ABILENE, Kan.-- Judy Lee Luthi, 67, passed away at home with her husband Loran by her side on July 31, 2023.
Judy was born Sept. 22, 1955, to Myron and Leora Simnitt, in Clay Center, Kan. She and her two sisters, Rhonda and Dawn, grew up on a farm north of Green, Kan. Judy graduated high school from Clay Center in 1973. She chose to continue her education, attending college in Manhattan, Kan., and then began working at Kansas State University in the dean’s office of the School of Business.
Judy married Loran Robert Luthi on April 10, 1976 in Green, Kan. She worked at South Western Bell Telephone Company in Junction City, Kan., at the time and then later decided to focus on her next adventure, running the farming business and raising a family with Loran. Judy and Loran began their family in 1980 with the first of their four children, Deedra, Raymond, Kimberly, and Melanie.
Judy loved her family. She didn’t hesitate when someone in her family needed something, she would always show up and would always be there whether on the other end of the phone or on the other side of a hug. In recent years, her grandchildren, whom all call her “nana”, really brought a joy to her life. She loved helping on the farm - she kept busy times running smoothly because she was always a step ahead of the rest. Judy also really enjoyed traveling - she and her family took many trips together.
Judy is survived by many loved ones: her husband, Loran Luthi; her daughter, Kimberly Brungardt; and grandchildren, Leora Brungardt and Helen Brungardt; her daughter, Melanie Luthi and her family Marcus Craig, Sianney Craig, Mireyah Craig and Marquel Craig; her granddaughter, Harlee McDaniel; her mother, Leora Simnitt; her sister, Rhonda Slingsby;, her sister, Dawn Langvardt and husband Greg Langvardt; sister-in-law, Natalie Wood and husband Darrell Wood; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Judy was predeceased by her daughter, Deedra Luthi; son, Raymond Luthi; father, Myron Simnitt; and brother-in-law, Warren Slingsby.
Visitation will be held at the Chapman United Methodist Church on Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be at the Chapman United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the Chapman United Methodist Church, the Chapman Public Library and may be sent in care of the Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431.
