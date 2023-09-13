DIXIE MAUCH

FRANKLIN, Neb. --Dixie Rae Taddiken Mauch, 80 years of age, was born June 29, 1943 at Clay Center, Kan. to parents, John W. and Marcene (Enke) Taddiken. She passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Franklin, Neb.
Dixie began her public education in a country school, Washington District #15, Clay County, Kan. She graduated from Clifton High School with the class of 1961. She continued her education at Clarks Business College, Topeka, Kan., graduating in 1962. Dixie attended Emporia State Teachers College and then graduated from Fort Hays State College, Hays, Kansas with a BS degree in business education in 1966.
Dixie and Gordon Mauch were married Aug. 29, 1965, at the Methodist Church in Clifton, Kan. To this union were born two sons, Michael Shane and Eric Todd. Gordon joined the US Marine Corps in 1966 and they lived in California and Quantico, Va. In August 2015, they celebrated 50 years of marriage with their family.
Her career, besides being a full-time wife, mother and grandmother was varied. Early in life, she taught business education in Circleville, Kan., for a year at Hebron, Neb. public schools and from 1980 to 2000 she taught adult education accounting classes at Southeast Community College. While they lived in California, she worked at Rohr Corporation for a short time. In 1980 Dixie opened Recollections wholesale and retail business in which she and many others she employed, designed and sold giftware products throughout the United States and abroad. When they moved to Burley, Idaho in 1991 she opened a retail gift store and then in 1995 she opened her business in McCook, Neb. In 2000, Dixie sold her business and they moved to Franklin where they have made their home.
She worked in the FSA office for a couple years. In 2002, Dixie became a sales rep for two showrooms out of the Kansas City Gift Mart, Kansas City, Kan. She held this position until she retired in 2014.
Dixie was involved in her community as well. She was a member of the United Methodist Church serving as Sunday school teacher and member of the United Methodist Women. Memberships also included the Extension Club serving on the ESU #11 board for one year, the Chamber of Commerce, PEO Chapter BG, Cub Scout leader, served two terms on the Franklin School Board, and helped start the Franklin summer recreational program.
To Dixie, family was most important. Gordon and Dixie enjoyed many vacations including several cruises, traveling to grandchildren’s sporting events and family gatherings at Lake “Mac.” She enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow up and was so proud of their academic and sporting achievements. She loved to play cards or any games with them and twenty years of those “girl” trips. Dixie was so proud of both families, and they were always ready to help when in need.
She enjoyed playing bridge and even teaching bridge classes. She also enjoyed her many flower gardens, and the fall garden of pumpkins and gourds.
Dixie will be forever remembered by husband Gordon of their home; sons, Mike and Hollie Mauch, North Platte and their children Shane, Samantha and Jesse and Eric and Tana Mauch, Kearney and their children Hunter, Nathan and Lila; her twin sister, Linda Boerger and husband Dick, Leawood, Kan.; brothers, Dale and Judy Taddiken, Camdenton, Mo., Mark and Debra Taddiken, Clifton, Kan.; brothers-in-law Dudley Mauch, Pawnee City, Neb. and Loren Mauch, Concordia, Kan. Survivors also include many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service to honor Dixie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the United Methodist Church, Franklin, Neb. with Pastor Rod Heilbrun officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Franklin.
In her honor, memorials may be made to the Franklin Methodist Church, Franklin Senior Center, or PEO Nebraska Cottey Scholarship Fund.
Hutchins Funeral Home, Franklin, Neb. assisted the Mauch family with these cremation arrangements.
