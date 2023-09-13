DIXIE MAUCH

FRANKLIN, Neb. --Dixie Rae Taddiken Mauch, 80 years of age, was born June 29, 1943 at Clay Center, Kan. to parents, John W. and Marcene (Enke) Taddiken. She passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Franklin, Neb.

Dixie began her public education in a country school, Washington District #15, Clay County, Kan. She graduated from Clifton High School with the class of 1961. She continued her education at Clarks Business College, Topeka, Kan., graduating in 1962. Dixie attended Emporia State Teachers College and then graduated from Fort Hays State College, Hays, Kansas with a BS degree in business education in 1966.