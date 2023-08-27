ARMAND CHARBONNEAU

MARYSVILLE, Kan.-- Armand R. Charbonneau, 93, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2023, at Cambridge Place in Marysville.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville.
A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Marysville.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Quentin Schmitz officiating.
The pallbearers will be Nicholas Pfizenmaier, Nathan Charbonneau, Trevor Charbonneau, Brett Charbonneau, Anthony Long and Andrew Crownover.
Following the service, burial will be in St. Gregory’s Catholic Cemetery.
Mr. Charbonneau was born on Feb. 24, 1930, in rural Clyde, Kan. to Albert and Eda (LaBarge) Charbonneau.
He farmed before becoming a shear operator at Gilmore Tatge in Clay Center. Later, he worked as a shear and brake operator at Landoll Corporation in Marysville until his retirement at the age of 71.
He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Rosanna; children: Jerome (Mindy) Charbonneau of Clay Center, Kan., Mark (Theresa) Charbonneau of Clay Center, Kan., Audrey (Randy) Pfizenmaier of Morganville, Kan., Denise Long of Downs, Kan., Dennis (Laurie) Charbonneau of Peculiar, Mo., and Lori (Gary) Crownover of Marysville; siblings, Rosella Hubert and Ernest (Evelyn) Charbonneau, both of Concordia; fifteen grandchildren and 30 great-granchildren..
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Ella Mae Charbonneau; brother, Eddie Charbonneau; son-in-law, Jim Long; brother-in-law, Raymond Hubert; and sister-in-law, Leona Charbonneau.
A memorial fund has been established to St. Gregory’s Catholic School. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.
