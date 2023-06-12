CLAYTON WRIGHT

Clay Center, Kan.-- Clayton C. Wright, 80, died Friday, May 30, 2023 at Manhattan, Kan.
Mr. Wright was born Aug. 12, 1942 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Ellsworth Wright and Eloise Byarlay.
Clayton was raised in Clay County and was a Class of 1960 graduate of Clay Center High School. He served three years in the Navy. Following his service, Clayton worked for the Kansas Highway Patrol from 1965 to 1972, then served as the Clay County Undersheriff from 1972 to 1974. He owned and operated Valleywide Sales from 1974 until his retirement. Clayton married Vicki (Blake) Mullin on Dec. 3, 1983. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and served on the Country Club Holding Board. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne, Nolan and Dennis Wright; sister, Elizabeth Wright; brother-in-law, Donald Klein; sister-in-law, Karen Wright.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Wright of Clay Center, Kan.; daughter, Pam and husband Bryan Maloney of Humboldt, Kan.; son, Wes and wife Kristin Wright of Clay Center, Kan.; stepdaughter, Robin and husband Chris Wilkinson of South Lake, Texas; stepson, Dustin and wife Piper Mullin of Clay Center, Kan.; sister, Sara Klein of Sterling, Kan.; sister, Maggie Bowman of Topeka, Kan.; brother, Paul and wife Gwen Wright of Clay Center, Kan.; sister, Susan and husband Richard Bontrager of Holton, Kan.; brother, Dean Wright of Clay Center, Kan.; sister, Liana and husband Daton Hess of Clay Center, Kan.; 11 grandchildren, Jorie and Jadyn Maloney, Megan and Justin Wright, Cole, Blake, Quinn and Nash Wilkinson, Hunter and Logan Mullin and Adelyn Mullin (Ethan) Lehman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, Kan. with the Rev. Scott Lingle officiating. Burial will be in Rose Meron, rural Oak Hill, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Clay County Educational Endowment Assn. in care of the funeral home.
