Dorothy Morrow

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Dorothy Frances Morrow, 82, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Clay County Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1941 in Johnson City, Tenn., the daughter of Alfred Clifford Pritchard and Emma Myrtle (Smith) Pritchard.
She grew up in an orphanage and later in a group home for girls. She married Lloyd Montgomery Bigger in 1960 at Glendale, Ariz.. They later divorced. She worked many jobs in her lifetime, from picking cotton as a teen, working in the school cafeteria in Glendale, Ariz., shrimping in Gulfport, Miss. Her last job before retirement was with Checker Auto.
She loved fishing, playing cards, board games, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. The outdoors was her favorite place to be, often camping with her dog, Sugar.
She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Eric Johnson.
Survivors include two daughters, Kay Johnson of Clay Center, Kan. and Ann Gogel and husband Gilbert of Queen Creek, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Jenifer Davies and husband, Steve of Clay Center, Kan., T.J. Davis and wife Desirae of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Michael Gogel of Queen Creek, Ariz. and Chad Gogel and wife Natalie of Reno, Nev.; five great-grandchildren, Coby Davies, Corbyn Davies, Amber Johnson, Cole Davies and Eliana Gogel.
Respect calls may be made from 9 a.m until 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6 with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7 at the Clifton IOOF Cemetery, north of Clifton with Pastor Kevin Larson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Clay Center Animal Rescue and Education Center (CCARE). Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
