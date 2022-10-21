GARY CONNELLIS

CLAY CENTER, Kan. – Gary N. Connellis, 81, lived a full life on his terms and departed from this life on his terms. He was a proud Brooklyn boy born on Feb. 25, 1941, to Harry and Caroline Connellis.

He dedicated his life to protect, serve and connect with every type of person from all walks of life. A U.S. Army veteran, he protected our country by repairing and maintaining military helicopters.