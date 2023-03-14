LETHA LLOYD
@MICHELLES LENS PHOTOGRAPHY

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Letha Yarrow was born Aug. 10, 1922, to Frank and Mary E. (Fowles) Yarrow. Letha and family were members of the Uniondale Baptist church where she was baptized at the age of 10.

She and her siblings, Julia Yarrow and Marvin Yarrow, attended Mount Vernon rural school for their elementary years in southern Clay County. She graduated from Clay Center Community High School in the class of 1940. She went on to Brown Mackie College in Salina and graduated in 1941. She came back to work at the Clay County Welfare office as a typist.